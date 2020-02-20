My Money: ‘My husband and I have 90 minutes together each week’

Image copyright

My Money is a chain having a look at how other folks spend their cash – and the once in a while tricky selections they have to make. Here, Maura Hannon from Switzerland information her spending over every week and stocks pointers for saving.

Maura is 47. She lives along with her husband, Martin, and 3 youngsters, Helena, 14, Flynn, 12, and Dylan, 11. She is an Irish-Australian who moved to Switzerland from Australia 15 years in the past. She runs her personal communique services and products trade within the German and French bilingual town of Biel/Bienne.

She not too long ago went head-to-head with every other My Money blogger, Somi Ifeh in Nigeria, on World Business Report, Have a concentrate hto pay attention Maura speak about what she spent her cash in this week.

Maura’s week: Hot mineral spring baths, English classes and chilli mussels

I’m the remaining out of the home and take the bus right down to the pool. I purchase my price ticket with an app that rewards use with long run value offsets, together with every other Swiss concession, so I purchase all public delivery at part value. Cost: CHF [Swiss francs] 2.30, ($2.35, £1.80).

The absolute best deal for me is to shop for swimming categories in a number of 12 as a result of they do not expire, and I can have compatibility in going to a number of other elegance occasions in step with my converting operating week. Cost: CHF159

I catch the bus house after errands and devour the lunch I made in my weekly Sunday cook-up. Cost: CHF2.30

School youngsters generally come house for lunch for 2 hours, however these days nobody is house. Helena takes the lunch I made for her as a result of she has an non-compulsory Italian elegance. Dylan eats a scorching college lunch Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Flynn is disabled and he sleeps in an condo at his college from Monday to Thursday. We are billed the prices for the lads per thirty days.

I make money working from home, make recent focaccia bread to move with the home made veggie soup and then pressure to my orchestra practice session. To lend a hand be told French I play in a French-speaking orchestra which is a slower manner to be informed, however less expensive and extra a laugh than categories because it prices me CHF100/yr.

Total spend: CHF163.60 ($167.15; £127.95)

I was once made up our minds to ship off a consumer challenge earlier than lunch – which made me run a little bit past due! I meet Helena and 4 different women in my workplace on the town for lunch these days. We devour together and then I train them English. I bill the fogeys for the price of lunch and classes via semester. The bakery invoices me per thirty days.

I generally stroll to the workplace on a Tuesday, however as a result of I was once working past due I drove and so I needed to pay for parking. CHF4.00

At 16:00 I pressure Dylan to ice hockey coaching 25 minutes away in a the town known as Münchenbuchsee. Because I am within the neighbourhood, I take the chance to shop for a couple of pieces I know are most cost-effective at a farm provide retailer. CHF 37.20

Food prices are one in all our greatest outgoings and I use the menu making plans app Pepperplate to lend a hand. We do one huge store every week and then I attempt to stay buying groceries all through the week to a minimal. The app keeps impulse purchasing down, in addition to lowering meals waste. But we’re out of bread and eggs and I have to carry dessert for lunch day after today. I select these items up on the native grocery store at the manner house. CHF9.30.

Total spend: CHF50.50 ($51.59; £39.49)

I labored from house once more within the morning. We drove to a pal’s space for lunch when the youngsters completed college. Learning languages this is in reality essential and for over a yr Helena, Dylan and I have been assembly with a French-speaking circle of relatives for lunch on a Wednesday to devour and be told together. School youngsters in Switzerland by no means have college on Wednesday afternoons so we devour together, and then after lunch we communicate, play video games and the youngsters be told new phrases. Cost: shared lunch prices/unfastened language classes.

The remainder of the afternoon is spent alternating between using youngsters to and from game, serving to with college paintings, violin follow, house responsibilities and cooking. For dinner I mix up the soup leftovers with further tomato paste to make a pasta sauce.

Total spend: CHF0.00 ($0.00; £0.00)

Electricity prices halve between 20:00 and 08:00 the place we are living, so we attempt to run the washer and the dishwasher in a single day. They each then wish to be unloaded very first thing within the morning.

I labored once more from house within the morning and the youngsters got here house for lunch these days. The youngsters love pizza and it makes use of up the remaining bits of cheese and veggies within the refrigerator.

Thursday evenings between 18:30 and 20:00, my husband and I have 90 minutes together kid and work-free! We have made it a ritual to have a drink out together on a Thursday so we meet at a neighborhood bar. I order a lager, a tumbler of wine and a small pot of hummus and 3 slices of bread to percentage. The general price was once CHF18.50, however it’s standard right here to spherical up, so I paid a flat CHF20.

Total spend: CHF20 ($20.44; £15.65)

Flynn comes house these days. He has numerous power digestion problems and has a closely limited nutrition together with gluten and dairy-free, in addition to some greens like garlic, onions and broccoli. I check out to shop for and get ready lots of the foods for his weekend these days. I normally purchase a complete hen for a few his foods, as I use the bones to make a hen inventory.

We most commonly have soup on Monday evenings after a large Sunday cook-up. But these days we’re severely low on meals at house so I will have to do a store. I take an hour or with the intention to get started getting ready the meal menu for subsequent week the usage of the menu making plans app.

I may not have time to do the weekly store these days as a result of I have to be house between 17:00 and 18:00 as Flynn comes house via bus. This afternoon Dylan has ice hockey coaching in Biel and there’s a grocery store within the complicated, so I carry him early and pop into the grocery store to get a couple of issues for dinner.

The youngsters have requested for home made hamburgers and chips for dinner so I purchase mince and oven fries. I additionally purchase yoghurts, eggs and bread for breakfast, together with gluten-free bread for Flynn – and some potato crisps as a result of it’s Friday.

I run out of time to cook dinner a complete hen for Flynn, so I pull a cooked hen pack out of the freezer and use the remaining of the potatoes to make his chips.

Total spend: CHF59.10 ($20.44; £46.26)

Helena and Martin are off early for wearing occasions, and Flynn, Dylan and I stroll downtown after breakfast to run a couple of errands, however extra as an excuse to take Flynn for a protracted stroll. Hairdressing services and products are fairly dear right here so I purchase some hair dye for me at a cosmetics retailer which is probably the most aggressive for costs.

I additionally stay coupons to make use of right here and as a substitute of paying CHF8.95, I pay CHF5.35. I additionally minimize Flynn’s hair these days. Flynn does now not like having his hair minimize and after a few unhealthy reviews when he was once little, I taught myself find out how to do it. It takes numerous time and once in a while you have to do it in shifts, however he now appears to be like a little extra groomed.

The complete circle of relatives join up on the town and I duck right into a small grocery store to clutch one thing for lunch as everyone seems to be ravenous. The youngsters have gnocchi and napoletana sauce, and Martin and I love chilli mussels which have are available in recent this morning. To make the soup I have purchased a jar of passata and some spring onions. Total price CHF22.20

The grocery store is in reality busy this afternoon, and bulk meals buying groceries is one in all my least favorite chores. One of the explanations I just like the menu making plans app is that I can generate a buying groceries record this is ordered via segment to make the method as environment friendly as conceivable. As I store, I tick the pieces off the record on my telephone.

The general price of the buying groceries is CHF241.80 plus 90 centimes for parking.

Total spend: CHF270.25 ($276.17; £211.48)

Dylan is picked up early this morning to play an ice hockey fit via every other circle of relatives. We percentage the educational and fit using with every other circle of relatives because the time dedication will also be intense. Martin will paintings in another country this week so Flynn and I drop him on the educate station.

Flynn likes to swim and so he and I pass to a scorching mineral spring bathtub. Although the access is costlier than a regular pool there are two the reason why we pass quite continuously. First the water temperature could be very heat which is essential for Flynn as he will get chilly in no time. Second the baths cater smartly for disabled other folks, and as his carer I don’t have to pay access for an grownup of CHF38, simply the price for him of CHF16.00.

A couple of hours later, the youngsters and I have a quiet afternoon looking at a film together, cooking and doing violin follow. It begins snowing so we pass to the park and have a pleasant time enjoying at the swings and slides within the snow.

I have cooked up numerous the produce from the buying groceries the previous day to lend a hand the meal preparation for the week – in a position for the display to start out once more day after today.

Total spend: CHF16.00 ($16.35; £12.52)

How does Maura really feel about her week?

This is this sort of week I attempt to have to steadiness out the dearer ones, which come with purchasing garments and footwear for rising youngsters, and purchasing a number of snacks as a result of I am now not organised.

The splurge this week was once the drink with my husband and a pleasant lunch on Saturday. Eating out right here is pricey and Saturday lunch in a cafe for 5 other folks can simply price CHF150. The remaining week of the month right here may be dear for the reason that expenses for children, medical insurance and the bank card all roll in. We additionally have to ensure we save as a result of we’re invoiced quarterly for taxes and the loan.

Sometimes it does really feel like a little of fuss and nonsense with the entire coupons, however it does lend a hand for the reason that grocery store cash buys a minimum of two pairs of sports activities footwear and apparatus a yr.

Total weekly spend: CHF579.45 ($592.41; £454.26)

We’re in search of extra other folks to percentage what they spend their cash on. We’re in particular prepared to listen to from disabled other folks concerning the more cash your incapacity prices you. If you might be , please electronic mail my.cash@bbc.co.united kingdom or get in contact by means of our My Money (World) Facebook team, or in the event you are living in the United Kingdom, please sign up for our My Money (UK) Facebook team and we will intention to touch you.