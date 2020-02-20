Mum posts heartbreaking video of son, 9, with dwarfism in tears saying ‘someone kill me’ after daily bullying





A HEARTBROKEN mum has shared a video of her nine-year-old son in tears and saying “kill me” over the daily bullying he suffers in school.

Yarraka Bayles, from Brisbane, Australia, whose son Quaden has dwarfism, pleaded with different folks to coach their kids concerning the affect bullying could have.

In the clip, which Yarraka posted to Facebook, distraught Quaden can also be noticed sat in the passenger seat of a automobile saying, “What’s the point?”, and, “I want someone to kill me”.

Devastated Yarraka captioned the put up: “This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

The video has racked up 134,000 stocks and 5.Nine million perspectives since being printed on Tuesday.

In the video, she can also be heard saying: “I’ve simply picked up my son from faculty, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the major and I would like other people to grasp – folks, educators, academics – that is the consequences that bullying has.

“This is what bullying does, so are you able to please teach your kids, your households, your folks.

“This is the affect bullying has on a nine-year-old child that simply needs to visit faculty, get an training and feature a laugh however each unmarried freaking day, one thing occurs.

“Another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name calling.”

Yarraka mentioned she had arrived on the faculty to look every other kid patting Quaden at the head and making a laugh of his peak.

Becoming tearful herself, she continues: “I would like other people to understand how a lot it’s hurting us as a circle of relatives.

“I’ve were given a son this is suicidal [after] the rest that occurs in school or in public, which is nearly each time we’re in public.

“And this is the side that… I choose to keep private, but we can’t do it anymore.”

The video has sparked an outpouring of fortify, with National Rugby League aspect Indigenous All Stars inviting Quaden to steer the workforce out forward of a sport on Saturday night time.

In a clip posted to twitter, NRL big name Latrell Mitchell, who has met Quaden in the previous, is noticed surrounded via his workforce friends and saying: “Hey Quaden.

“We know you’re going thru a troublesome time presently, however the boys are right here, we’ve were given your again, we’re right here to fortify you, bud.

“We need you round, we wish you to steer us out on the weekend.

“It’s going to mean more to us than it will to you.”

Quaden additionally won masses of supportive feedback from social media customers.

One wrote: “Parents and teachers need to impress upon young people how terrible the consequences of bullying are.”

Another mentioned: “Please don’t harm your self….YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL….the bullies gets their day…..keep sturdy.

A 3rd mentioned: “My center breaks for you younger guy.

“Stay sturdy you might have a spot in this international.

“Parents educate your kids on the effects of bullying this has got to stop. Sending love to you buddy.”

