Mum posts heartbreaking video of son, 9, with dwarfism in tears and wanting to end his life after daily bullying





A HEARTBROKEN mum has shared a video of her nine-year-old son in tears over the daily bullying he suffers in school.

Yarraka Bayles, from Brisbane, Australia, whose son Quaden used to be born with dwarfism, pleaded with different folks to teach their youngsters concerning the affect bullying may have.

Quaden Bayles's mum shared a video appearing the affect bullying has had on him

Quaden, 9, used to be born with dwarfism, and suffers common bullying in school

Mum Yarraka mentioned she sought after folks to teach their youngsters concerning the affect bullying may have

In the clip, posted to Facebook, distraught Quaden may also be observed sat in the passenger seat of a automobile announcing, “What’s the point?”, and, “I want someone to kill me”.

Yarraka captioned the publish: “This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

The video has racked up 134,000 stocks and 5.Nine million perspectives since being printed on Tuesday.

In the video, she may also be heard announcing: “I’ve simply picked up my son from college, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the primary and I would like folks to know – folks, educators, lecturers – that is the consequences that bullying has.

“This is what bullying does, so are you able to please teach your youngsters, your households, your folks.

“This is the affect bullying has on a nine-year-old child that simply desires to cross to college, get an schooling and have amusing however each and every unmarried freaking day, one thing occurs.

“Another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name calling.”

Yarraka mentioned she had arrived on the college to see every other kid patting Quaden at the head and making amusing of his peak.

Becoming tearful herself, she continues: “I would like folks to know the way a lot it’s hurting us as a circle of relatives.

“I’ve were given a son this is suicidal [after] anything else that occurs in school or in public, which is sort of each and every time we’re in public.

“And this is the side that… I choose to keep private, but we can’t do it anymore.”

OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT

The video has sparked an outpouring of fortify, with National Rugby League aspect Indigenous All Stars inviting Quaden to lead the workforce out forward of a sport on Saturday night time.

In a clip posted to twitter, NRL megastar Latrell Mitchell, who has met Quaden in the previous, is observed surrounded by means of his workforce buddies and announcing: “Hey Quaden.

“We know you’re going thru a troublesome time at the moment, however the boys are right here, we’ve were given your again, we’re right here to fortify you, bud.

“We need you round, we would like you to lead us out on the weekend.

“It’s going to mean more to us than it will to you.”

Quaden additionally gained a loads of supportive feedback from social media customers.

“Sweet little man,” one wrote.

“Parents and teachers need to impress upon young people how terrible the consequences of bullying are.”

Another mentioned: “Oh stunning lil guy, please don’t harm your self….YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL….the bullies gets their day…..keep sturdy.

A 3rd mentioned: “My middle breaks for you younger guy.

“Stay sturdy you have got a spot in this international.

“Parents educate your kids on the effects of bullying this has got to stop. Sending love to you buddy.”

NRL megastar Latrell Mitchell and his workforce buddies on the Indigenous All Stars invited Quaden to lead them out forward of a sport on Saturday night time

Quaden additionally gained a loads of supportive feedback from social media customers

