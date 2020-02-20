Matt Gaetz Embarrasses Himself on ‘The View’

It was once awkward from the beginning. After noting that their subsequent visitor has been considered one of Donald Trump’s maximum unswerving supporters “since day one,” Joy Behar presented Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as “a man who has obviously never watched The View.”

“I do watch,” Gaetz insisted. “You guys make news every week.” Then got here his first try at a funny story. “I was just wondering if you were wearing black as a consequence of the death of the political left in the debate last night,” he stated to close silence from the gang and co-hosts. “It was quite something to observe.”

When Behar driven again, Gaetz added, “Well, Joe Biden at least. I was hoping that maybe Whoopi’s bell could wake up the Biden campaign.”

Whoopi Goldberg simply glared at him.

As Gaetz proceeded to assault the Democratic box, Behar stated, “Let’s talk about your boss for a second.” He obviously knew she was once regarding Trump, however shot again, “My boss are the people of northwest Florida,” to which Behar rolled her eyes and added, “Yeah, OK.”

Over the process the interview, Gaetz again and again looked for a lifeline in the one conservative co-host on the desk, however Meghan McCain was once detest to offer one to him.

When the congressman defended Trump’s select of the under-qualified Richard Grenell as performing Director of National Intelligence by way of arguing that “it is a good thing in this country that we do not ban gay people from being able to patriotically serve in the intelligence community,” Sunny Hostin chimed in with, “just transgender people.”

“We shouldn’t be banning anybody based on who they are or who they love. That’s not the kind of Republican I am and that’s not the kind of Republican the president is,” Gaetz stated, even if Trump intentionally reinstated a ban on transgender carrier participants. All the hosts may do was once chortle in disbelief.

The closing straw for McCain got here when Gaetz stated he supported the theory of Trump pardoning Roger Stone. “Oh come on, congressman!” she stated. “Come on, come on. He’s the swampiest swamp creature.”

“When we designed our Constitution there were vestiges of the British monarchy that Americans still had some reverence for and one was the notion that the executive, that the sovereign, could extend unlimited grace for any reason,” Gaetz defined.

“Did you just say the sovereign?” Goldberg requested.

“So Trump is the king?” Behar added.

By the top of the section, Gaetz was once damn off Trump’s record of intended “deep state” boogeymen together with Peter Strozk, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe and alleging a “double standard” in the case of pardon energy. He had no protection, on the other hand, when it got here to Trump’s pardon of Rod Blagogevich, explaining, “I don’t know how much about the governor of Illinois so I’m not going to get into that one.”

“Congressman, I understand that Republicans coming on The View, this is a great culture-war place to come and show the leftists what’s going on,” McCain stated sooner or later, possibly alluding to Donald Trump Jr.’s noisy look on the display closing fall. “I get it. My husband works in conservative media.” As a “hardcore conservative” who’s “not a Trumper,” she sought after Gaetz to talk to the “character issues” that would save you college-educated conservative girls from sticking with the president in 2020.

But as an alternative of mounting a protection of Trump, Gaetz fell flat on his face. “Well, look, if cheating on your wife is a disqualification to be president, then y’all probably should have impeached Bill Clinton,” he stated.

When Behar and Goldberg concurrently reminded him that “they did,” Gaetz stammered, “but not with all of you waving any pompoms.”

“I’m sorry, I don’t know what that means,” Goldberg stated.

“It means nothing,” Behar helpfully defined. And that was once just about it.