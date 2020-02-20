Lloyds pays £2.5bn to deal with final PPI claims

Image copyright

A surge in proceedings about mis-sold cost coverage insurance coverage (PPI) weighed on Lloyds’ price range final 12 months.

The UK banking large posted a 26% drop in pre-tax income to £4.4bn because it paid out billions of kilos to shoppers in PPI reimbursement.

The invoice PPI claims in 2019 could be about £2.5bn, however Lloyds stated no additional provisions had been wanted because it had already put aside sufficient cash.

It brings the overall paid out through Lloyds over the mis-selling saga to £21.9bn.

Lloyds stated there were a “significant increase” in queries about PPI claims forward of a cut-off date to declare in August final 12 months.

The cut-off date, set through the City regulator, caused a hurry of enquiries, which driven the financial institution’s invoice up from £750m in 2018.

“The group’s statutory performance was impacted by a substantial PPI charge related to the deadline for claims submission,” the financial institution’s boss António Horta-Osório, stated in a commentary.

Lloyds has the most important invoice of the entire banks for mis-selling of the insurance coverage – which was once supposed to duvet mortgage bills if, for example, shoppers fell sick. But the insurance coverage was once continuously bought to individuals who didn’t need it or didn’t want it.

Mr Horta-Osorio took the helm after financial institution was once rescued all the way through the 2008 monetary disaster. The govt bought its final stake within the financial institution in 2017.