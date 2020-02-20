Joe Biden’s Closing Remarks Interrupted by Protesters From RAICES Chanting ‘No Kids In Cages’

Protesters from the motion arm of the advocacy staff Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden’s final statements on the Democratic debate Wednesday in Nevada. Shouting words like “No kids in cages” and “You deported 3 million people,” the activists have been temporarily escorted from the controversy lawsuits.

RAICES took duty for the motion on Twitter.

“BREAKING: We are interrupting @JoeBiden at the #DemDebate chanting #DontLookAway and #NoKidsInCages,” the gang tweeted. “We need a Democratic candidate to adopt the #MigrantJusticePlatform and commit themselves to improve the lives of migrants and refugees!”

Soon after their ejection from the controversy, the protesters posted a video wherein they defined their movements.

“As you might have seen, we just interrupted the Democratic debate,” mentioned one of the most protesters, “and the biggest reason why we did that and we interrupted Biden is because for the last three debates, there has been absolutely no questions about immigration.”

“We decided to interrupt,” the protester persisted. “We’re not sorry. The immigration debate today was the last issue they talked about and they didn’t even have time to talk about it. This is not okay.”

Newsweek reached out to RAICES Action for additional remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

“No kids in cages!” yelled immigration protesters who interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden’s final remarks throughout the Democratic debate Wednesday in Nevada.

Mario Tama/Getty

RAICES Action serves because the “political arm” of RAICES Texas, a non-profit that gives felony and social services and products to migrants and refugees at both a discounted charge or no value. The staff is a proponent of the Migrant Justice Platform which might successfully substitute the present immigration coverage.

Among the motion pieces within the Migrant Justice Platform are a moratorium on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, the demilitarization of the border between the U.S. and Mexico and the cessation of asylum hindrances, such because the Muslim Ban.

“Overall, it is the beginning of a new discussion for immigration action that must include impacted communities, remedy past mistakes, and see the whole of the global crisis,” reads the RAICES Action site.

As of November 2019, the management of President Donald Trump had deported fewer than 800,000 folks from U.S. soil. But the Obama management, wherein Biden served as vice chairman, deported over 1 million folks throughout its first 3 years.

In a February interview with Univision, Biden mentioned the deportation of three million folks, together with 1.7 million without a prison document was once a “big mistake.”

“We took far too long to get it right,” Biden mentioned. “I think it was a big mistake. Took too long to get it right.”

“The point is there were too many,” Biden added. “I saw the pain in the eyes of so many people who saw their families being deported. I know what it’s like to lose family members. It was painful.”