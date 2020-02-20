Iowa Professor Gowun Park Bound and Gagged Husband Before His Death, Authorities Say

An Iowa professor has been charged for allegedly gagging and binding her husband to a chair with rope for hours earlier than his demise, government mentioned on Wednesday night time.

Gowun Park, a 41-year-old assistant economics professor at Simpson College, was once charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree kidnapping within the demise of her 41-year-old husband, Sung Nam, on Saturday West Des Moines police advised The Daily Beast.

“Ms. Park’s actions and in-actions were directly responsible for Mr. Nam’s death. The injuries sustained by Mr. Nam were not self-inflicted,” a prison grievance bought through the Des Moines Register says. “Ms. Park stated that the only people present during the duration of the events were her and her husband, Sung Woo Nam.”

Authorities allege Park certain her husband’s arms and toes with zip ties earlier than tying him to a chair of their West Des Moines house on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Park then allegedly crammed “an item of clothing” into Nam’s mouth to forestall him from yelling in protest earlier than after all the usage of duct tape to put a towel over his head to hide his eyes.

Several hours later, at about 5:05 p.m., police say Nam requested to be untied in misery, however his spouse refused to unfastened him. Gun after all known as West Des Moines law enforcement officials at round 6:45 p.m., at which level deputies discovered Nam unresponsive with ligature marks at the entrance of his neck and throat. His spouse was once “performing CPR” on him, government mentioned.

“Ms. Park made efforts to hide and conceal the binding items prior to the arrival of emergency personnel,” the prison grievance mentioned.

Nam was once transported to UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center, the place he was once pronounced useless.

The subsequent day, Park emailed her scholars to mention she was once canceling categories for the next week and suspending their midterm on account of a “personnel issue,” in step with the Des Moines Register. Park, who was once employed on the small liberal-arts faculty in 2017, was once arrested on Wednesday after school participants noticed deputies in her administrative center.

“I witnessed three police officers in the faculty members’ office searching through papers and drawers,” Brian Steffen, professor of multimedia communications, advised the varsity’s newspaper, The Simpsonian. “I did see police officers remove a computer from her office. I don’t know whether they took other materials, but I did see them take a computer away.”

A Simpson College spokesperson advised The Daily Beast that the varsity has suspended Park following her arrest and is cooperating with government all the way through the continued investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, Park’s group of workers profile web page was once got rid of from Simpson College’s web site, as was once any point out of the assistant economics professor.

“The recent news has left me and other classmates in shock,” Kody Ricken, a sophomore and one in every of Park’s advisees, advised the scholar newspaper. “We never would have expected her to do anything like this.”

Park won her grasp’s diploma in economics from New York University in 2010 earlier than instructing there as an accessory professor for 5 years, a faculty spokesperson showed. She later won her doctoral diploma in economics in 2017 from the City University of New York simply earlier than becoming a member of Simpson College school, in step with alumni data.

Park is being hung on a $Five million bond at Dallas County Jail. It was once no longer instantly recognized whether or not she has a attorney.