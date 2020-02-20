‘I’m in Unbelievable Pain 24/7,’ But I’ll Be Back

Legendary hellraiser Ozzy Osbourne has stated he’s in “unbelievable pain 24/7,” after falling and worsening an outdated neck damage.

The founding father of heavy steel crew Black Sabbath stated in a brand new interview, “I’ve recovered from alcoholism, drug addiction, all of the above. Then I tripped over, and that’s it.”

The rocker, 72, may be suffering to deal with Parkinson’s illness, a analysis which he printed this yr, then again in an in depth interview with U.Okay newspaper The Sun he says: “If I had a choice between the Parkinson’s and the fucking neck, I’d go for the Parkinson’s. I’ve been laid up for a year now.”

Osbourne says he fell right through a past due evening talk over with to the toilet: “I remember it like it was yesterday. I was lying there as clearly and as calmly as anything, thinking, ‘Well Ozzy, you’ve fucking done it now’.”

Ossie broke his neck in a 2003 quad motorcycle twist of fate, and the autumn final yr annoyed the outdated damage, leaving him bedridden for weeks on finish. Just this week, he cancelled a U.S. excursion because of get started in Atlanta on the finish of May.

Osbourne did, then again, organize to report a brand new album, Ordinary Man, with cameos by means of pals Elton John and Slash.

“The album has saved my life,” Ozzy tells the Sun, “Before I started work, I was just lying there thinking, ‘Poor old me’. The album got me out of bed. Some days I’d do an hour or two, other days four or five. It was the best medicine I could have because it stopped me thinking about how I might end up a cripple.”

“When I first discovered I had Parkinson’s I assumed, ‘Fuck!’ however then I assumed, ‘It could be worse, I could be dead’.

“The reality is… what am I going to do about it? With the time I’ve were given left, I don’t need to take a seat round being depressing.

“Everybody wish to be me for a weekend. I’ve had a super lifestyles.”

“It’s seven years since I had a drink, seven years clean and sober,” he says.

“Don’t smoke tobacco, don’t drink, don’t do drugs. It’s quite boring.”

Ozzy informed the Sun: “Just inform my lovers—Please hold on, I’m no longer going anyplace.

“The handiest factor I will do in lifestyles is entertain other people, I adore it. I will’t wait to get again in the market and I’m sorry it’s taking see you later.

“I simply hope my lovers gained’t surrender on me. If I cancel once more, they could.”