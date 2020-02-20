HTC CEO Yves Maitre on the company’s ‘new vision,’ virtual fact, and the rivalry with Facebook





HTC was once as soon as one among the maximum distinguished smartphone makers in the international, however festival from Apple and Samsung proved too difficult to overcome. In 2018, the Taiwan-based corporate ended up promoting off a big bite of its smartphone enterprise to Google, and 2019 noticed revenues decline 58%, all the way down to more or less $333 million from $789 million a yr previous.

To proper the send, this previous fall HTC introduced in a former govt from telecom large Orange, Yves Maitre. The Frenchman has promised to guide the suffering tech large into a brand new generation, doubling down on earlier investments in virtual and prolonged fact with the HTC Vive product line.

Now, HTC is pronouncing 3 new VR merchandise as a part of the “Cosmos” sequence, a PC-based VR headset. The new merchandise—Cosmos Elite, Cosmos XR, and Cosmos Play— are interchangeable faceplates that connect to the Cosmos headset, permitting other capability for various ranges of customers and builders.

Maitre sat down with Fortune on Jan. 31 to speak about the new merchandise, his “continuum” method to merging virtual fact and fact, and HTC’s “new vision” forward of a expose at the MWC Conference scheduled for overdue February in Barcelona—however the business display was once cancelled over fears of Coronavirus.

This dialog has been edited and condensed for readability.

HTC hasn’t had a super previous few years financially. At a TechCrunch match in October, you mentioned that HTC had “stopped innovating in the hardware of the smartphone,” and that you just have been now focusing on virtual fact. Is it secure to mention that virtual fact is the precedence for the corporate now?

Maitre: I want to proper myself slightly bit. It’s most probably been misinterpreted, or I misexpressed myself once I mentioned we stopped making an investment in smartphones. We didn’t prevent making an investment in smartphones. What we attempted to do is to proceed the smartphone enterprise, and we’re, however the smartphone enterprise in the case of innovation is plateauing slightly bit. If you have a look at producers—and I will be able to now not title any one else rather than HTC clearly—however the smartphone between the model “N” and “N+1,” there’s now not such a lot of giant adjustments.

Now, sure, the result of 2019 are what they’re. And I’m on board to restart the corporate. I consider that we have got a brand new imaginative and prescient, which is a continuum between fact and virtual fact. And so as to make this imaginative and prescient true—and that we will measure true figures—we’re selling and putting in a brand new portfolio with a brand new imaginative and prescient. This new portfolio is founded on a segmented means, founded on {hardware} that you’ll improve.

And how can you execute this imaginative and prescient?

We have determined to focal point on 3 primary key pillars. The first pillar is to lend a hand builders create content material, to retailer the content material in an overly secure approach, and for purchasers to get right of entry to that content material. This is business-to-consumer in addition to for business-to-business. This is Viveport. This is our ecosystem of builders. Our APIs. Everything which is completed, together with gear, we give to builders. Our process isn’t to do the process of builders. Our process is to hear builders, to hear their neighborhood, to hear endeavor firms, and attempt to lend a hand them do the best possible content material, via the best possible {hardware}, via the best possible tool. And to be able to have their content material someplace in a shop that consumers will know and be capable to get right of entry to.

The 2d pillar is play: how one can play this content material. We have the smartphone. We have a portfolio of headsets aligned with our segmented means technique. And for this one, it’s very transparent that the place we’ve is to be No. 1 globally. And now not handiest in some counties—you’ve gotten alternative if you’re in China to shop for our headset in China, or Abu Dhabi, or the U.S. right here in New York, or in Paris, or in Berlin. The 2d factor is we place ourselves for mid-tier and high-end. It doesn’t imply we will be able to now not produce other gadgets. It doesn’t imply that we will be able to now not recognize those other people, however this isn’t the place we wish to be. We will likely be No. 1 the place we’re used to taking part in, which is most commonly high-tech.

The 3rd pillar is what I name distribute. It’s just right to have content material. It’s just right to have a headset. But what are you doing with that? I wish to make certain content material strikes from one position to the different in the proper approach. This isn’t the process of HTC; that is the process of [phone] carriers. But the 5G era will open a large number of alternatives. We wish to perceive the want of the carriers— Verizon, AT&T, China Mobile, Orange—and how they wish to elevate this content material. What are we able to do to optimize our instrument to their community? What are we able to do to additionally make certain that shoppers pays the proper payment?

We’ll by no means be a provider; we’ll by no means be an Ubisoft or giant content material makers. But what we wish to do is make certain that the whole enjoy isn’t handiest the best possible enjoy throughout all 3 pillars, but in addition in the case of payment positioning, the proper payment. When we discuss payment we need to truly discuss the payment of the whole enjoy, now not handiest the payment of the {hardware}.

When you discuss payment, a large number of other people presently would affiliate that with Facebook and Oculus, which sells the standalone Oculus Quest VR headset for simply $399. Do you need to enchantment to that marketplace as smartly, or are you targeted extra in mid-tier and endeavor answers?

The marketplace goes to reach. I truly respect Facebook serving to us as a result of we’ve been the just one, the first one, to make the marketplace turn into a fact. When you’re the just one to make a marketplace, it’s beautiful heavy. Remember the automobile business 120 years in the past, there have been a number of guys like Ford, Delage, Benz, Bugatti, and altogether they have been making the marketplace a fact in order that the horse is now a horse, and a automobile is now a automobile. So we’re at the time period the place we’re construction a marketplace. And while you construct a marketplace there are a number of techniques. Our means from a {hardware} point of view is extra of a segmented means, the place we attempt to perceive what the enjoy must be, and what our consumers need. Mostly B2B endeavor. They are very, very exact. We began with an overly correct precision form of product, and we pass down in the case of the precision to a standard person.

What Oculus is doing goes mass marketplace. What they’re doing is making an attempt to make a powerful product very price-oriented and black. Kind of like a Henry Ford, T Model. Where we’re extra of a European approach of constructing automobiles the place it’s extra of a segmented means, making an attempt, for every section for every want, to supply one thing that’s extra devoted to what you need to do. They are two several types of means.

We are more than happy to have as a spouse, competitor—no matter you name it—other people like Facebook, a robust corporate. Together, we’re developing this marketplace.

