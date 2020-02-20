How to answer the dreaded “tell me about yourself” in job interviews





On somebody’s listing of the trickiest questions in a job interview, the easy (and ubiquitous) request to “tell me about yourself” would have to rank amongst the maximum dreaded—proper up there with, “What’s your greatest weakness?” and “Why did you lose your last job?”

It’s now not that speaking about oneself is tricky to do. In reality, it may be such a lot amusing that the tricky section is understanding what to omit. And that’s the downside, in accordance to Fran Berrick, whose company, Spearmint Coaching, has recommended executives at Procter & Gamble, Unilever, LVMH, and somewhere else. The query is “so open-ended you could drive a truck through it,” Berrick notes. “So people really struggle with it.”

Although “tell me about yourself” might appear to be a harmless-enough icebreaker, there are no less than two commonplace techniques to blow it. The first is via giving your interlocutor a recap of your resume. “They’ve already read that, and so they have a pretty good idea of your credentials and experience, or you wouldn’t be sitting there,” says Berrick.

The moment manner to reduce to rubble is via speaking about your individual lifestyles. In our social-media-steeped tradition, the traces between personal {and professional} infrequently blur, however face up to the urge to percentage the rest unrelated to the job to hand. An HR supervisor for a Fortune 500 corporate just lately instructed Berrick {that a} candidate, invited to describe herself, introduced into a radical account of what she and her circle of relatives did on their ultimate holiday. She didn’t get the job.

So what precisely are interviewers hoping that “tell me about yourself” will divulge? Two issues, Berrick says: Whether you’re most probably to be nice at the job you’re making use of for, and the way you’re most probably to have compatibility into the corporate’s tradition. Sounds simple sufficient, however what you are saying will probably be most efficient if it takes simply 60 to 90 seconds and if, in that transient span of time, you return throughout as “succinct, authentic, and engaging.”

Clearly, that is going to take some cautious preparation. Here are the Three steps Berrick recommends:

1. Create a story

Do sufficient homework previously, on the function and the corporate, to shape a quite detailed thought of what good fortune in this job would seem like. Then suppose again over your occupation to this point and to find circumstances the place you made the highest use of your skills.

“Let’s say you identify yourself as a positive, results-driven salesperson,” says Berrick. “Give a specific example, along with a few words about how you see yourself adding similar value at this company.” The similar means is going for “any other trait you want to highlight, like analytical skills or effectiveness as a team player,” she says, including that striking a 90-second restrict in your remarks isn’t just a great way to keep targeted, but in addition “gives the interviewer just enough information to make him or her want to continue the conversation.”

2. Make your answer in keeping with your emblem

Intentionally or now not, every people has a private emblem—the general image of our skilled accomplishments, objectives, values, and recognition. A resume is the most evident position to sum up all of that, however websites like ConnectedIn topic, too. Invited to “tell me about yourself,” stay your answer in line with the data about you that’s already in the market in our on-line world.

That’s now not to say you’ll’t emphasize other sides of your emblem, relying on who’s asking. “With a recruiter, you might stress specific job skills,” says Berrick, whilst “in an interview with a C-suite person, especially a CEO, you can talk more about the view from 1,000 feet—for instance, how you see yourself fitting into the company’s mission.”

3. End with a query

To end up your 60-to-90-second narrative, ask one thing. Berrick recommends, “Can you tell me a bit about the kinds of people who are most successful here?” This now not simplest will provide you with a clue as to the tradition you’d be entering should you’re employed, and whether or not you’d be most probably to thrive in it, however “it helps you end your story,” says Berrick. “That can be hard for some people.” No one needs to stay an interview going for greater than it’s essential.

