Here Are the Episodes You Need to Watch for Season 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars heads into its ultimate season on Friday. The ultimate episodes of the collection set to tie up all free leads to the prequel technology of Star Wars, hanging the ultimate touches to the tale of Anakin Skywalker’s flip to Darth Vader.

Season 7 might be basically specializing in the finale of the Mandalore arc, Ahsoka Tano’s go back, and Skywalker’s ultimate transition to the Sith Lord. Season 6 premiered in 2014, and the complete collection is these days to be had on Disney+ for enthusiasts to catch up. But in case you are having a look for the SparkNotes model, listed here are the 3 central arcs to watch in The Clone Wars to get ready for Season 7.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Seige of Mandalore Arc

Season 2: Episode 12 “The Mandalore Plot,” Episode 13 “Voyage of Temptation,” and Episode 14 “Duchess of Mandalore”

Season 5: Episode 14 “Eminence,” Episode 15 “Shades of Reason,” and Episode 16 “The Lawless”

Mandalore has been considered one of the maximum fleshed-out worlds of Star Wars thank you to The Clone Wars. The collection presented the politics, factions and other people of the planet–the maximum essential being Dutchess Satine and her connection to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kenobi were given an additional degree of persona construction, losing extra gentle on his previous and development out the persona on a extra whole degree. Darth Maul has a large function on this arc as smartly, however explaining it is going to have compatibility higher in our subsequent segment. Disney+’s The Mandalorian additionally options main points on the global of Mandalore, because it looks as if Lucasfilm is intent on exploring it in larger element.

Ahsoka Tano Arc

Season 5: Episode 17 “Sabotage,” Episode 18 “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much,” Episode 19 “To Catch a Jedi,” and Episode 20 “The Wrong Jedi”

Quite perhaps the maximum essential legacy of The Clone Wars is the introduction and the next surge of recognition of Ahsoka Tano. The padawan (apprentice) of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka is a third-dimensional, layered persona with a ton of gray space embedded into her. She is prevalent in maximum of the episodes of the collection, however her persona actually shines in a willpower arc in Season 5.

Ahsoka will go back to the collection after the occasions of “The Wrong Jedi,” as Lucasfilm hypes her showdown with Maul. Maul had an important function in the latter part of The Clone Wars as the number one villain for Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Seige of Mandalore arc. His combat with Ahsoka might be a decisive second in the collection’ ultimate episodes, putting in the fates of every persona.

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 7

Anakin Skywalker Arc

Season 2: Episode 15 “Overlords,” Episode 16 “Altar of Mortis,” and Episode 17 “Ghosts of Mortis”

As with maximum Star Wars content material, The Clone Wars makes a speciality of the number one Skywalker of the technology: Anakin Skywalker. The collection takes position squarely between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, with Season 7 anticipated to absolutely overlap with the latter.

Skywalker’s eventual destiny to turn out to be Darth Vader has been touched upon in the collection in refined techniques. But in the three-episode Mortis arc, the curtain was once unveiled with robust sequences showcasing Skywalker’s long term and his function as the Chosen One of the Force.

Season 7 of The Clone Wars is anticipated to take enthusiasts of the collection as some distance into Revenge of the Sith as it may well, with Order 66 anticipated to be tailored for the collection in a novel approach.