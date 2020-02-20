‘Fortnite’ Update 12.0 Adds Chapter 2 Season 2 Map & Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has in the end arrived along the sport’s extremely expected 12.Zero replace. While Epic hasn’t launched complete patch notes to record each and every person trade, here is a record of tweaks in line with what builders have printed and person gamers have discovered. We’ll do our perfect to replace this text with legit patch notes as they come, however here is what we all know to this point.

Fortnite Update 12.0 Patch Notes

‘Fortnite’ replace 12.Zero is formally reside with Chapter 2 Season 2. Read the overall patch notes underneath. ‘Fortnite’ is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

Epic Games

Season 2

Play Spy Games: The Island has been taken over by way of covert operatives – Ghost and Shadow – and its destiny is on your palms. Will you sign up for the struggle?Discover Top-Secret Locations: Discover unique new places all over the Island. Go off the grid and uncover new PoI hideouts at the map.Join Limited Time Operations: Infiltrate enemy bases, neutralize the Henchmen Guards and face off in opposition to their chief to snag distinctive and robust guns.Surprise the Enemy: Break into Hideouts with secret passages, take out auto turrets and safety cameras, and use new devices like Decoy Grenades, Proximity Mines and conceal to sabotage rival Agents.Your Choices Your Battle Pass: Earn 100 rewards together with all-new customization alternatives like missions that liberate an non-compulsory Ghost or Shadow outfit variant, plus new bonus options distinctive to Battle Pass outfits. Plus 1,500 V-Bucks again!

Weapons

VaultedUnvualtedRemote ExplosivesHeavy Sniper RifleSuppressed SMGGrappler (now Mythic)

Here’s the map for ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 2.

Epic Games

Bug Fixes – General

Friend variety/scrolling factor.Getting caught on loading display after accepting invite ahead of settling on sport mode.Unable to choose traps with a controller when ‘Pick up’ indicator is on-screen.

Battle Royale

Crash when settling on Controller settings menu that can lead to clean controller structure.Picking up DBNO teammate when seeking to transfer to Pickaxe.Refunding can block enter within the foyer.”Could not join party” message wrongly happening.Temporarily not able to transport or do every other motion after Emoting.Delay in motion after the use of motion key to go out stock.Players can not disable Parental Controls.

Creative

The barrier software isn’t appearing the border on edit modeQuadcrasher not able to transport ahead or opposite on Nintendo Switch.

Save the World

Vindertech Seeker might fail to do injury to HusksRamp and Beach North have overlapping spawns in Twine SSD and Endurance.Team information now not exhibiting appropriately.Neon Sniper presentations static whilst ADSNo crafting fabrics are returned when recycling ‘Defender Pads’ within the front-end menus

Mobile

Players the use of Android 10 OS may well be not able to load into CreativePlayer might now and again get caught taking pictures with a controllerLocker choices now not stored when the use of the contact display on SwitchSwitch Parental Controls Issues

Fortnite Creative Changes in Update 12.0

Yachts come to ‘Fortnite’ Creative with replace 12.0.

Epic Games

Islands

Added 3 New Islands:The Shark – A sandy island with a secret base.Flat Grid Hub – A flat grid island used to design featured hubs.Floating Island Hub – A floating island used to design featured hubs.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a topic the place a tree used to be sticking midway in the course of the flooring, on Horseshoe Island.Fixed a topic the place the lava, on Caldera Island, used to be now not exhibiting appropriately.Fixed a topic the place enhancing Player Built Structures would building up the thermometer reminiscence taken up by way of the ones pieces.Fixed a topic the place Sun and Moon lights would now not recognize island Fog settings on Mobile units.

Gameplay

Added crew rotation beef up for two-asymmetric-team video games.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a topic the place gamers would get blocked from strolling over terrain items on participant constructed islands.Fixed a topic the place Shockwave Grenades would ruin debris.Fixed a topic the place units would now not seem correctly when gamers would scrub via Creative ReplaysFixed a topic the place gamers would now not go back to the hub when the island proprietor leaves the server.

Weapons + Items

Added the Creepin’ Cardboard Consumable.The consumable permits gamers to put as much as five cardboard bins, to cover in all over gameplay.Recharges over the years.

Bug Fixes

Fixed gamers being not able to be shot after canceling the conceal of a small prop.Fixed the prop gun supervisor choice “Prevent Cancelling Disguise” so when enabled the consumer can not unequip the prop gun to cancel the conceal.Fixed the prop gun so you’ll now unequip it whilst in conceal as a prop and locked.Chug Splashes not get caught when thrown into the water.

Creative Tools + Phone

​​​​Bug Fixes

Fixed a topic the place pieces multi-selected the use of the Quick Bar would flip all pieces of that kind yellow.

Prefabs & Galleries

Added one New PrefabAdded 9 New GalleriesThe Yacht GalleryThe Yacht Prop GalleryThe Shark Wall GalleryThe Shark Floor & Stair GalleryThe Shark Rock Gallery MassiveThe Shark Rock GalleryThe Shark Prop GalleryThe Shark Cliff GalleryGrass & Dirt Floor Gallery CAdded crimson water to the Elemental Cube Gallery.Added bus seats, ramp, air con unit and doorways to Variant Car Gallery A.Added enterable RV trailers to Variant Car Gallery B.Added extra boulevard indicators to Street Gallery A.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a topic the place a number of crimson props, from the Art Deco Prop Gallery, had modified to blue.Fixed a topic with the balcony handrail collision from the Lighthouse Gallery.Fixed a topic the place more than one props, from the Mega Mall Prop Gallery and NeoTilted Prop Gallery, would not glow all over the day.Fixed a topic the place no useful resource fabrics might be harvested from the safety cameras, within the Art Deco Prop Gallery.Fixed a topic the place the Art Deco Pillar Topper and Art Deco Pillar Corner would give brick as a substitute of steel useful resource fabrics.Gold can not be harvested from the Art Deco artwork.Fixed a topic the place the Dark Tilted smoke stacks may now not be observed from some distance away.Fixed a topic the place the basketball hoop, from the Indestructible Gallery, might be destroyed.Fixed a topic the place the Village Roof Gallery and Dirt Floor Gallery B preview volumes weren’t big enough.Fixed a topic the place the Military Lights Gallery, Village Building Gallery A and Village Building Gallery B icon symbol used to be now not up-to-the-minute.Fixed a topic, from the Art Deco Prop Gallery, the place some property had been giving the fallacious useful resource subject material.The E.G.O. Hangar Prefab won’t prolong over the preview boundary line.Fixed a topic the place the Art Deco Pillar Toppers have been incorrectly resized.Fixed a topic the place the Art Deco Hawk Sculpture used to be now not set flush in opposition to the Art Deco Bank Prefab pillars.The again doorways from the Haunted Manor Prefab now display the proper texture.Fixed a topic with an outline inconsistency for the Village Building Color Gallery A.Fixed a topic with the snow subject material put on rocks from the Nature Snow Gallery.Decals from the Decal Gallery can now be custom designed once more.

Devices

Added the Creepin’ Cardboard DeviceThe software permits gamers to put greater than five cardboard bins, to cover in several spaces of maps.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Trackers now not finishing correctly for gamers sharing quest growth with the one who used to be chargeable for finishing the overall step of the search.Fixed the Elimination Manager now not functioning for gamers who joined a minigame in growth.Fixed Movement Modulator software taking injury moderately than the construction piece it is hooked up to.Fixed a topic the place Teleporters would by way of every so often be positioned too just about the ground to turn on when first deployed.Fixed a topic the place Particles may now not be custom designed.Fixed a topic the place Volume results would now not be carried out if the participant spawned throughout the quantity originally of the sport.Fixed a topic the place emoting inside of a mutator quantity would now not transmit on a collection channel if the quantity had no different impact.Fixed a topic the place the ‘When Control Change Transmit On’ choice at the Capture Area had an improper tooltip.Cannon Spawner now seems below the Vehicle filter out within the software record.Fixed a topic the place Sentries supplied with the LMG or Pistol (Flashlight) choice would as a substitute spawn with an Assault Rifle and be invincible.Fixed a topic the place the RNG software would resize incorrectly if reproduction and pasted.Fixed a topic the place the RNG zone preview would now not resize to the width of the quantity.Fixed a typo within the identify and outline of the ‘Color Change Time’ choice on Customizable Lights.Fixed a topic at the Score Manager would not replace its hologram colour appropriately when converting the rating kind.Fixed the next problems with Badge Style HUD Icons on Creative DevicesWhen set to the ‘Only When Damaged’ taste, they’ll now appropriately seem.When set to cover at a distance, they’ll now appropriately disguise.When set to any Badge taste, they’ll now seem right away (moderately than have to switch settings once more or get started a minigame).When set to require LOS, they’ll now appropriately disguise when shifting out of Line of Sight.The injury readout will now appropriately display when the outline textual content isn’t set.Fixed a topic with the HUD Message software that used to be limiting personality limits to 80 characters. HUD Message software will now correctly permit 150 personality limitsFixed a topic the place triggers and song notes would now not correctly cause whilst throughout the quantity of a sequencer softwareFixed a topic the place Sentries would fireplace at gamers at the “Friendly Team” in the event that they spawn inside of vary of themFixed a topic the place the Trick Tile would ruin constructions at once beneath them when brought aboutFixed a topic the place Triggers can be brought about previous than anticipated by way of the sequencer softwareFixed a topic the place Driftboards can be not able to leapFixed a topic the place the “Times Can Trigger” and “Transmit Every X Triggers” settings would now not increment appropriately when the use of a Sequencer softwareFixed a topic the place the “Quadcrasher” can be not able to transport ahead or backwards on SwitchFixed a topic the place the “Radio” software may nonetheless be heard by way of different gamers on an island, after being deleted by way of any person

UI + Social

Added Damage Dealt and Damage Taken choices to the to be had scoreboard stats.Improved messaging for gamers becoming a member of and leaving islands to lend a hand gamers higher monitor the place persons are enjoying.Added an in global Health Bar Indicator to Creative that may display over the top of the participant being focused. It can also be configured in the course of the Team Settings & Inventory Device.New experimental function: when growing new islands, you’ll flick thru the entire units you might have positioned and notice what channels are in-use.Creators can now tag their islands with descriptors. The descriptors may have restricted use for now, however may have a extra important position as we proceed to increase the function.

Bug Fixes

Fixed scoreboard appearing all groups striking fifth or decrease as having positioned 1st.Fixed a typo within the Dark Tilted Prop Gallery description.Fixed scoreboard UI appearing details about the former sport you performed in in the event you moved between a Free-For-All sport and a Team sport.

While those patch notes is probably not slightly as centralized as some gamers would really like, they provide a cast recap of Fortnite’s 12.Zero replace. Obviously the most important adjustments of the bunch revolve round Season 2, which reinvents the Island map with a slick Secret Agent motif and new attractions. Players will even be capable of experiment with the sport’s first-ever customizable pores and skin and whole demanding situations to liberate the Ghost or Shadow outfit variants. Season 2 won’t completely overhaul the Fortnite Chapter 2 enjoy as lovers are aware of it, however there may be greater than sufficient possible right here for the providing to extend in fascinating techniques.

Creative, then again, has won a big shot within the arm with a number of latest prefabs, Island fashions and crew choices to experiment with. In specific, the Creepin Cardboard consumable sounds adore it might be plenty of a laugh with reference to encouraging stealth gameplay and freeform downside fixing. Whether you are looking to get the drop on an opponent or keep away from a zombie horde, it might appear those bins can be utilized to nice impact. There are dozens of undocumented gameplay options to discover, so why now not take a look at Fortnite Season 2 for your self?

Fortnite is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

What are your ideas on Chapter 2 Season 2 to this point? What’s your favourite trade in those patch notes? Tell us within the feedback segment!