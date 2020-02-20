‘Fortnite’ Phone Booth Disguise Locations Season 2 Week 1 Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has arrived, and with it a brand new crop of demanding situations. As a part of the Any Time Challenges, gamers are requested to “disguise yourself inside a Phone Booth in three different matches.” In this information we’re going to be offering 3 conceivable Phone Booth places value investigating.

Fortnite Season 2 Phone Booth Locations

Phone Booths in Chapter 2 Season 2 appear to be this. They’re discovered just about any places the place one would possibly to find AI Henchmen lurking within the shadows. If you method a Phone Booth with out being noticed, you are able to alternate your outfit to totally keep away from detection. You want to carry out this gown alternate 3 times to get credit score for the Any Time Challenge.

‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 2 has begun, and it has gamers on the lookout for Phone Booths. Find 3 conceivable places beneath. ‘Fortnite’ is to be had on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

Epic Games

Phone Booth Location 1: Go to this new focal point on the Grotto. You’ll discover a Henchmen base with a Phone Booth within.

One conceivable Phone Booth Location in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games

Phone Booth Location 2: You too can discover a Phone Booth within the base at the Rig.

A 2nd conceivable Phone Booth Location in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games

Phone Booth Location 3: There’s a 3rd conceivable Phone Booth on the Agency at the central island.

A 3rd conceivable Phone Booth Location in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games

It’s value noting that, as a result of that is an “in different matches” problem, it is conceivable to make use of simply this type of places 3 times to get credit score for the problem. If there may be one explicit spot you’re feeling maximum pleased with, you may as neatly junk mail it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Week 1 Challenges

Challenges for Season 2 are cut up up into two tiers. In case you have not noticed the entire listing of Any Time and Brutus Briefing Challenges, this is the whole lot you want.

Any Time Challenges Week 2

Search Ammo Boxes in one fit (seven)Disguise your self within a Phone Booth in numerous suits (3)Throw other defend pieces or therapeutic pieces or therapeutic pieces (3)Eliminate gamers whilst having a complete of 100 well being and defend or extra (5)Damage gamers the usage of two other guns inside 10 seconds (one)

Brutus Briefing Challenges

Land at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski and Mount Kay (3)Search Chests at The Grotto or The Shark (seven)Deal injury to Henchmen (2,000)Open doorways locked by means of an ID Scanner in numerous suits (3)Be crouched inside 20m or unaware Henchmen for a complete of 10 seconds (10)

The Brutus Briefing Challenges seem to be extra intently tied to weekly targets and the Battle Pass, and extra of them is also unlocked over the years. The Any Time Challenges, alternatively, are easy duties that look like they are able to be completed at any level within the season. So much has modified with how demanding situations paintings for the reason that get started of Season 2, so we’re going to do our absolute best to replace this text as we be informed additional information.

Fortnite is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

What are your ideas on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2? Were you in a position to discover a Phone Booth? Tell us within the feedback segment!