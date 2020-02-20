Richard Lee, the manager of police in Croydon, New Hampshire, needed to stroll house from his final day of labor in his lingerie right through a storm from snow after town impulsively dissolved the dept.

The Union-Leader reported that town’s three-member board of selectmen voted to finish the one-man police division on Tuesday. The order used to be efficient instantly, which means that Lee used to be made to strip off his town-owned garments and may no longer use his police automotive to go back house.

Lee advised the paper, “I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately. I had no other means of transportation, as the cruiser is a take-home vehicle, and I have no spare clothes in the office, so I did as ordered.”

It used to be snowing in Croydon on Lee’s final day, however he set out for his house in within reach Newport in only a hat, boots, T-shirt and lingerie. He made it somewhat beneath a mile ahead of his spouse got here in their non-public automotive and picked him up.

Lee had struggled with town’s selectmen in the previous. In March 2019, the board handed a wonder warrant article on their poll to disband the dept and hearth Lee. Croydon would then contract with Newport’s police division to serve town at an estimated price of $55,000 a yr.

The board of selectmen had in the past used city finances to pay for an outdoor investigation of Lee’s control of the police division and drew grievance for no longer making the result of that investigation public.

The choice to terminate Lee’s place used to be then reversed in May after a distinct city assembly. Two selectmen resigned after that vote.

According to the Valley News, there used to be no indication that Lee’s activity used to be at the line at this month’s assembly, with just a line merchandise studying “Police Department” the place the vote used to be taken.

The selectmen may no longer be reached for remark at press time.

Lee had labored for town for roughly 20 years. In addition to being Croydon’s simplest police officer, he used to be additionally town’s prosecutor.

Croydon now has no devoted staff to care for any legal circumstances that can stand up inside city limits. The city will depend on state police for all legislation enforcement wishes.

Lee advised the Valley News that he’s going to meet with a legal professional to resolve whether or not he has status to sue.

“If there’s something I was doing wrong, tell me,” he advised the paper. “I can’t get anybody to answer the question.”