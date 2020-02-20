Facebook boss faces ‘blow-dried armpit’ jibes

Image copyright

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has confronted jibes on social media over claims he has body of workers blow-dry his armpits earlier than public appearances.

The declare is from a brand new ebook, Facebook: The Inside Story through Steven Levy, that shall be launched later this month.

A Bloomberg evaluation integrated the anecdote about Mr Zuckerberg having a member of his conversation staff dry his “anxiety sweat” earlier than a speech.

A Facebook spokesperson mentioned she doubted the tale’s accuracy.

“I doubt this is true, and if so, it would have been at our communications team’s request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey T-shirt can relate,” mentioned Liz Bourgeois, a Facebook spokesperson.

The anecdote used to be first reported in a evaluation of the ebook through Bloomberg News.

The description of certainly one of Silicon Valley’s most sensible executives having a member of his body of workers lend a hand disguise his perspiration drew jokes on social media together with from different tech leaders.

Twitter’s leader govt Jack Dorsey posted that he had by no means requested his body of workers to dry his armpits however can be keen to do it for his communications staff.

The ebook’s creator, Steven Levy, is the editor at huge for generation mag Wired and has lined Facebook for a few years.

He supposedly had get entry to to Mr Zuckerberg’s private diary from 2006. The ebook additionally incorporates interviews with present and previous Facebook staff.

But it’s the portrayal of Mr Zuckerberg and Facebook’s leader running officer Sheryl Sandberg this is gaining public consideration forward of the ebook’s unlock.

The ebook reportedly describes Ms Sandberg as micromanaging her symbol and allegedly comprises tales about Ms Sandberg pretending to be worried in interviews with newshounds to get more easy questions.

Ms Bourgeois additionally wondered this account of occasions.

“There’s nothing fake about her nerves before big interviews,” Ms Bourgeois wrote in a single tweet.

In a follow-up submit, she added: “I can think of two times in three years when she told an interviewer she was nervous and both times she was going on-camera about losing Dave.”

Ms Sandberg’s husband David Goldberg died in 2015.

Books about Silicon Valley firms have transform more and more standard as the corporations have moved previous their start-up levels and attracted extra scandal.

In 2019 Mike Isaac wrote a ebook concerning the management fight for keep an eye on of Uber.

John Carreyrou’s ebook Bad Blood detailed the upward thrust and fall of blood checking out company Theranos.