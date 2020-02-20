Euro 2020 tickets: Uefa apologises to fans over cancellations

England’s suits at Wembley on 19 and 23 June had been some of the video games for which fans idea that they had purchased tickets

Uefa has apologised for a technical error over Euro 2020 tickets that has left fans masses of kilos out of pocket.

A brand new batch of tickets for this summer time’s match was once made to be had on Wednesday for fans unsuccessful within the preliminary ballots.

Fans who idea that they had secured tickets then additionally purchased flights and lodging – however won an e-mail hours later from European soccer’s governing frame to say the transactions were cancelled.

“Tickets became available due to the failure of supporters to pay on time for tickets they had previously ordered. These tickets were subsequently sold,” mentioned a commentary.

“However, due to a technical error, for a brief time period a small selection of tickets which have been now not on the market had been made that can be purchased.

“Fans who bought the ones tickets won a cancellation e-mail and no fee was once made to their bank cards,” added Uefa, which says ‘a few hundred’ fans in England had been affected.

James Lofthouse from Torquay idea he had 4 tickets for England’s fit with the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 23 June and two for the sport with one of the crucial play-off winners – which may well be Scotland – on Friday, 19 June.

He spent 90 mins in an internet queue at the Uefa site prior to spending £700 on six tickets.

“I then were given along with my buddies to e book resorts for London,” he informed BBC Sport.

“I went for a non-refundable deal as a result of I did not assume there was once any explanation why the tickets could be cancelled. That was once £200 that left my account that I would possibly not get again.

“There was no apology in the email and that is very, very poor.”

‘Uefa is hiding from their consumers’

Tom Lowman idea he had tickets for him and his son to watch the horny Group F fixture between Germany and Portugal in Munich on Saturday, 20 June.

He then purchased non-refundable go back flights from Manchester for £510, prior to receiving an e-mail hours later to say the fit tickets were cancelled.

“I was incredibly fed up last night,” he mentioned.

“But the actual frustration is that there’s no actual comeback. You move on Uefa’s site and there’s no manner of having involved with anyone.

“It is a horrible manner to deal with your consumers. They’re hiding. Let’s see if they arrive again and be offering to refund my flights however my bet is not anything will occur.”