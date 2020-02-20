Elizabeth Warren Torches Michael Bloomberg on #MeToo and Secret Settlements

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has been operating an unabashedly pro-female presidential marketing campaign, dragged former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over his remedy of girls all the way through his time as an govt and elected professional.

And it were given actual, fast.

Bloomberg, who has been beneath hearth from each contender for the reason that earliest moments of the 9th Democratic debate in Las Vegas, gave the impression visibly uncomfortable with Warren’s endured urgent for more info on particular facets of Bloomberg’s remedy of girls. At one juncture, she requested the billionaire Democrat what number of ladies had been subjected to non-disclosure agreements beneath his management.

“I have no tolerance for the kind of behavior the ‘Me too’ movement has exposed. Anybody that does anything wrong in our company, we investigate it, and if it’s appropriate, they’re gone that day,” Bloomberg began, prior to pivoting to a unusual protection that he has hired ladies previously.

“But let me tell you what I do at my company and my foundation and in city government when I was there,” he stated. “ In my foundation, a person that runs it’s a woman, 70 percent of the people there are women.”

“In my company, lots and lots of women have big responsibilities, they get paid exactly the same as men,” Bloomberg endured, prior to damn off different statistics of what number of ladies he employs and has up to now labored with.

Listening sparsely, Warren dove in.

“I’ve been nice to some women,” Warren began, mocking Bloomberg’s reaction to a moderator’s query that a number of former staff have claimed his corporate used to be a antagonistic office for ladies. “That just doesn’t cut it,” she endured. “What we need to know is exactly what’s lurking out there. He has gotten some number of women — dozens, who knows — to sign nondisclosure agreements for sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace.”

Warren concluded: “So Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements? So we can hear their side of the story?”

Then, former Vice President Joe Biden jumped in.

“Look, let’s get something straight here. It’s easy. All the mayor has to do is say, you are released from the nondisclosure agreement. Period. We talk about transparency here,” Biden stated.

Bloomberg answered sharply: “I’ve said we’re not going to end these agreements because they were made consensually.” Then, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) added a final phrase, transferring the subject clear of harassment and to “electability”—and, apparently with out reason why, to Bloomberg’s previous strengthen for former President George W. Bush.

“Maybe we should also ask how Mayor Bloomberg in 2004 supported George W. Bush for president?” he stated.