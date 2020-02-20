Elizabeth Warren Brings Her Bloomberg Knockout Punch to ‘The View’

In a marvel look on The View, by way of satellite tv for pc from Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) picked up the place she left off at Wednesday evening’s debate hammering Mike Bloomberg each individually and politically.

Asked how she felt about her efficiency, Warren answered, “You know, I feel good about it. I had a job to do and I came and I did it.”

From there, Joy Behar—who turns out to have taken at the function of reluctant Bloomberg voter in contemporary weeks—challenged Warren to give an explanation for why she didn’t cross as laborious on Trump as she did at the former New York City mayor.

“Look, the Democrats have to pick the person who has the best possible chance at beating Donald Trump,” Warren stated. “And yesterday Mayor Bloomberg announced that everyone should drop out of the race except himself and Bernie Sanders and they should decide who the nominee will be. Well, I take exception to that. I’ve been told to sit down and be quiet enough in my life. I’m ready to stay in this fight.”

“We get the wrong nominee, we lose to Donald Trump,” she added, repeating her assault on Bloomberg as a “billionaire who has a history of harassing women” and singling out the 2 examples of him calling girls “fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.” Warren predicted “the American people are not going to take kindly to that.”

But whilst Behar puzzled Warren’s method, her co-host Meghan McCain applauded it. “Congratulations on last night,” she stated. “I really enjoyed watching you rip out Mayor Bloomberg’s jugular.”

“That’s so nice,” Warren answered, most likely earlier than listening to the top of McCain’s sentence. After McCain criticized the media for giving Bloomberg a “huge pass” on his “history of misogynistic and racially charged comments, Warren said, “You know, I think you’re asking the question, Meghan, why do they always seem to give the billionaires extra consideration? Because I think that’s what’s happened here. But you know what I’ll bet he’s doing right now? I’ll bet he’s reaching in his pocket and spending $100 million more on advertising to try to erase everyone’s memory of what happened last night.”

Speaking without delay to Bloomberg’s refusal to let girls who labored for him out in their non-disclosure agreements, Warren added, “We cannot let him get away with that. Too many men have gotten away with that for far too long and it stops now.”

Following Warren’s look, McCain persisted to shield Warren in opposition to Bloomberg at the same time as Behar urged that citizens will in the long run again Joe Biden and that Warren would “make a wonderful vice president.”

“I’m sorry, I’m a woman that may want to run for office someday and she did great last night and she deserves credit for it,” McCain stated, revealing her personal political ambitions. “Bloomberg tanked, so why are we talking about how he’s still going to be the nominee against Trump? I don’t understand!”