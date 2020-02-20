Did Anyone Win the $50 Million Jackpot on Wednesday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers from closing evening’s Powerball lottery draw have been 10, 12, 15, 19 and 56, and the Power Ball was once 19. Wednesday evening’s grand prize was once an estimated $50 million with a money possibility of $35.four million, however did any individual win the jackpot?

Powerball Winning numbers

10, 12, 15, 19, 56Power Ball: 19Power Play: X2

Did any individual win the Powerball drawing?

Nobody gained the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, so the jackpot for the subsequent draw on Saturday is an estimated $60 million with a money possibility of $42.five million. While no one gained the jackpot, a participant from California matched 5 numbers and gained $1 million.

Fourteen other people gained $50,000 by means of matching 4 numbers and the Power Ball and greater than 1,000 avid gamers gained $100 by means of matching both 4 numbers or 3 numbers and the Power Ball. Nearly 300 of those avid gamers doubled their prize to $200 the usage of the Power Play, which was once X2 closing evening.

More than 435,000 other people gained smaller prizes starting from $four to $14 by means of matching quite a lot of mixtures of numbers from simply the Power Ball to a few numbers the usage of the Power Play.

Powerball drawings days

The Powerball drawings days are each Wednesday and Saturday and the drawings happen at 10.59 p.m. ET. The cut-off date for getting a price ticket varies by means of lottery jurisdiction however is generally between an hour to 2 hours prior to the drawing.

To play the Powerball lottery, avid gamers should acquire a price ticket from a certified lottery store for $2. Players should pick out 5 numbers and a bunch for the Power Ball, and make a selection whether they wish to upload the Power Play to their price ticket for an extra $1 in keeping with play.

Where to play the Powerball lottery?

The Powerball lottery is to be had in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The handiest 5 states that don’t seem to be curious about the Powerball lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

What occurs whilst you win the lottery?

When a participant wins the lottery jackpot, they have got the possibility of saying the prize as an annuity, which is made up of an preliminary cost adopted by means of 29 annual graduated bills, or as a money possibility which is of a lesser worth however paid in a one-off cost.

The cut-off date for claiming a prize varies by means of lottery jurisdiction however is generally between 90 days and three hundred and sixty five days. Players can test numbers from earlier drawings on the Power Ball website online to look if they have got gained a prize in the previous.

Prizes as much as $600 can most often be claimed at an legit lottery store, however prizes of greater than $600 should be gathered at a lottery place of work.

