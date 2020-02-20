CNN’s Van Jones Says ‘Titanic’ Bloomberg Was Hit by ‘Iceberg Elizabeth Warren’ at Debate

Moments after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg used to be completely savaged by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in his first Democratic presidential number one debate on Wednesday night time, CNN political commentator Van Jones didn’t pull again any punches in his description of the billionaire’s efficiency.

“Listen, this was a disaster for Bloomberg,” Jones exclaimed all over CNN’s post-debate protection. “Bloomberg went in as the Titanic — billion-dollar-machine Titanic. Titanic, meet iceberg Elizabeth Warren.”

“She took him to task in a way that I’ve never seen in a debate,” he endured. “She took it over, she prosecuted him.”

Warren kicked off the talk by taking purpose at Bloomberg’s remedy of ladies and his use of non-disclosure agreements, noting that the remainder of the Democratic box is working towards a “billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.”

“No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump—I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg,” Warren added with a flourish.

Jones went on to mention that regardless of the stop-and-frisk factor, which Warren additionally hit Bloomberg on at the talk, numerous African-American citizens had been “placing great hope” and “trying to move over” to the ex-mayor however he confirmed “he just wasn’t ready.”

“He was tone-deaf on issue after issue, and the reason why — he’s not been in those living rooms, he hasn’t been doing those town halls,” the previous Obama adviser famous.

“His answer on women was terrible,” Jones concluded. “He got destroyed on the NDA question, his answer on stop and frisk was as bad as it could possibly be, and then he basically lied on his answer when it came to redlining. He let people down tonight.”