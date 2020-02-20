Bernie Sanders Leads in All 10 National Polls Released This Week Ahead of Nevada Caucuses

Senator Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic presidential box in all 10 nationwide polls launched this week forward of the Nevada caucuses, with former Vice President Joe Biden and previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg more or less tying for 2nd.

Ten polls launched since Monday displays Sanders because the Democratic frontrunner, with the senator’s share of supporters starting from the mid 20s to early 30s.

A Hill/HarrisX ballot, launched Wednesday, confirmed 22 % of electorate supporting Sanders, whilst Biden got here in 2nd position with 19 % and Bloomberg following intently at the back of with 18.

A up to date Economist/YouGov ballot confirmed Sanders main the sphere via six issues with 24 % of beef up from electorate. Biden trailed at the back of in 2nd with 18 %, Senator Elizabeth Warren following intently in 3rd with 16 % and Bloomberg in fourth with 12.

An ABC News/Washington Post ballot confirmed Sanders doubling the candidate in 2nd position with 32 % of beef up, whilst Biden gained 16 % and Bloomberg got here in 3rd with 14 %.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks throughout a marketing campaign rally at University of Nevada February 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Wong/Getty

An Emerson College ballot had Sanders at 29 %, main Biden’s 22 % via seven issues. Bloomberg got here in 3rd with 14 % of beef up from electorate nationally.

Morning Consult’s newest ballot confirmed Sanders main via 8 issues with 28 %, whilst Bloomberg got here in 2nd with 20 % and Biden following intently at the back of on 19 %.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal ballot noticed Sanders main via double digits with 27 %, whilst Biden adopted 12 issues at the back of on 15 %. Bloomberg and Warren tied for 3rd, every garnering 14 %.

According to the newest Reuters/Ipsos ballot, Sanders, once more, led the sphere with 25 %, with Bloomberg in 2nd at 17 %. Biden adopted in 3rd with 13 % and Buttigieg in fourth garnering 11 %.

A up to date SurveyUSA ballot confirmed Sanders main the sphere via 11 issues with 29 % of beef up amongst electorate, whilst Bloomberg and Biden tied for 2nd after having garnered 18 % every.

This week’s NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College ballot confirmed Sanders keeping up a robust lead with 31 %. Bloomberg got here in 2nd with 19 %, and Biden fell to 3rd at 15 %.

Lastly, a Zogby Analytics survey had Sanders in first position via 4 issues with 24 % of beef up. Bloomberg and Biden adopted in 2nd and 3rd with 20 and 18 % respectively.

Newsweek reached out to Sanders’ marketing campaign for remark.

“There is one clear and inescapable set of results: Bernie Sanders is the definitive front-runner, and the current numbers do not represent his ceiling, but instead his base with room to grow,” stated Democratic pollster Peter Hart, who co-conducted the NBC News/Wall Street Journal ballot with Republican pollster Bill McInturff.

According to FiveThirtyEight, a polling web site that makes a speciality of politics, economics and sports activities, Sanders’ nationwide polling moderate, after making an allowance for the 10 polls this week, is recently at 25.three %, a 3 level build up from his place 10 days in the past.

While Bloomberg and Biden are more or less tied for 2nd position, they each seem to be transferring in reverse instructions. Bloomberg, a newcomer to the sphere who will take the talk level for the primary time in Nevada this night, has been trending up in the polls, whilst Biden has noticed a drop in his beef up after a disappointing run in early vote casting states.