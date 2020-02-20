Barclays scraps ‘Big Brother’ staff tracking system

Image copyright

Barclays has scrapped a system that tracked the time workers spent at their desks and despatched warnings to these spending too lengthy on breaks.

The financial institution offered the pc tracking system closing week, however confronted a staff backlash, reported via City AM.

Barclays stated axing the tracking system was once a reaction to “colleague feedback”, however would now not say if it was once everlasting.

The device, Sapience, claims to create “unprecedented transparency” inside of corporations.

“It also determines when an employee goes offline for periods of time,” the device company’s web page says. A Barclays supply stated the software was once used to watch the “effectiveness” of peoples’ time at their desks.

But along with sparking unease throughout the financial institution, it attracted grievance from privateness campaigners and HR execs.

Silkie Carlo, director of privateness marketing campaign workforce Big Brother Watch, stated “intrusive monitoring” disadvantaged staff of privateness within the place of work.

“Managers would never get away with breathing down employee’s necks, personally monitoring their screens or logging toilet and water breaks,” she stated. “The availability of technology to [monitor] staff surreptitiously does not make it any more acceptable.”

She described the device as “creepy” and referred to as on Barclays to “urgently review” its use.

How does it really feel to be watched at paintings always? ‘It felt like we have been in jail’

Barclays stated the device was once a part of a pilot that was once rolled out in a part of its funding banking department.

But after the City AM newspaper published main points of the scheme and revealed damning feedback from an worker who spoke to the paper anonymously, Barclays stated managers would not be capable of observe the actions of person employees.

In a commentary, the financial institution stated: “We always intended to listen to colleague feedback as part of this limited pilot which was intended to tackle issues such as individual over-working as well as raise general productivity.”

But Edward Houghton, head of study at Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, wondered whether or not it was once ever suitable to make use of what he described as a “Big Brother” way to place of work tracking.

“Technologies like this may actually cause more harm than good,” he stated.

“They can… create mistrust or low levels of trust for employees – employees can feel like they’re being watched and not trusted to do their own work effectively.”

Campaign workforce Privacy International stated: “Data protection rules are very clear, strict and do not allow employers to carry out such monitoring unless they are able to prove that this is strictly necessary and proportionate and it does not severely impact employees’ rights.”

“People are entitled to some fundamental rights even if they are in work,” it stated. “International banks are no exception.”