‘Alternative milks are killing our dairy farms’
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Sinn Fein surge puts Irish economy in the spotlight - February 20, 2020
- ‘Alternative milks are killing our dairy farms’ - February 20, 2020
- New polymer £20 featuring painter Turner enters circulation - February 20, 2020
As Americans drink much less cow’s milk, US dairy farmers say they are suffering to get by means of and plenty of farms have needed to shut. Some blame the upward push of other milks akin to oat and soya.
One farmer tells the BBC he thinks “no one defends” cow’s milk regardless of it being the “perfect food”.