After Roger in Prison For Lying to Congress, NYC Public Defender Says Her Client is Serving 3-6 Years for ‘Stealing a Jacket’

Former guide to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, arrives on the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse, on February 20 in Washington, D.C.

Photo through Mark Wilson/Getty

Eliza Orlins, a NYC public defender and truth TV superstar, identified on Twitter Thursday that a guy she represented gained a an identical—or longer—sentence for stealing a jacket than Trump best friend Roger Stone gained Thursday.

“Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison,” she wrote. “A man I represented is currently serving a sentence of 3-6 years in prison for stealing a jacket.”

— Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 20, 2020

Her tweet got here proper after a pass judgement on sentenced Stone to 40 months in jail after being convicted for witness tampering and obstructing investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump weighed in at the earlier sentencing advice of seven to nine years, tweeting “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

However, Orlins, who works for the Legal Aid Society, and has represented low-income New Yorkers, seemed to disagree in her tweet.

Newsweek reached out to Orlins through telephone and messages and she or he has no longer but replied to requests for remark. The main points of the case Orlins is referring to aren’t but transparent.

Orlins has seemed at the truth TV collection Amazing Race and Survivor and closing 12 months, she wrote “Your Local District Attorney also has a Family Separation Policy,” an editorial for DemCast, a left-leaning nonprofit. In the thing, she asks readers to stay in thoughts those that are sitting in prison with no need been convicted of a crime as a result of they’re “too poor to buy their freedom.”

Orlins additionally sponsored Senator Elizabeth Warren’s concepts to reform the prison justice gadget. “As a public defender in Manhattan for the past decade, I have had a firsthand look at its systemic dysfunction for years and its disproportionate impact on Black and brown communities,” she wrote in an editorial for Blavity. “With Warren’s plan, we would reduce expenditures and live in a fairer, safer and more just world.”

“Warren understands that public defenders are overworked, underpaid and drowning in our caseloads. In her plan, she says, ‘if we expect fair adversarial trials, we need to balance resources on both sides of each case in every jurisdiction’.”

The Legal Aid Society, which has been in position since 1876, represented 230,000 purchasers in the closing 12 months “in trial, appellate, and post-conviction matters and have pushed for critical reforms that end injustice and discrimination based on race, gender, and poverty,” in accordance to their web page.