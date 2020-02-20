5 Storylines to Look Out for During Second Half of NBA Season

Storylines for NBA’s 2nd part of common season

Joe Robbins/Getty

The NBA will start its unofficial 2nd part of the common season Thursday, following the league’s All-Star Game final weekend. The tournament gave groups time to relaxation, however now they should endure down and concentrate on completing the overall two months to make a push for the playoffs. Newsweek has detailed some of the notable storylines for lovers to glance out for all through the remainder of the season.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks win 70+ video games?

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks were on a tear this season, with 46 wins and simplest 8 losses popping out of the All-Star damage. A couple of weeks prior to the damage, the Bucks have been 40-6 and lots of speculated that they might probably tie or damage the Golden State Warriors common season win document of 73 from the 2015-2016 season. The Bucks sooner or later fell in the back of the Warriors’ mark of 48 wins on the All-Star damage however may just nonetheless win lots extra video games.

To damage the Warriors’ document, they might have to win all 28 of their ultimate video games. If they win 24 out of 28, they are going to develop into the 3rd staff in NBA historical past to hit the 70-win mark all through a normal season, becoming a member of the Warriors and the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls. They will glance to reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to assist them all through the second one part of their season the place they are going to run into more than one Eastern Conference matchups, together with 3 video games towards the Toronto Raptors and two video games every towards the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. The Bucks will play their first sport from the All-Star damage Thursday towards the Detroit Pistons.

NBA Rookie of the Year race

At the beginning of the season, many assumed that New Orleans Pelicans’ primary general pick out, Zion Williamson, was once going to run away with the Rookie of the Year trophy. But after struggling an damage all through the pre-season, Williamson was once compelled to sit down out, leaving the ground open for Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant. That was once the case till Williamson made his NBA debut in past due January and has really lived up to his expectancies in simply 10 video games thus far. Morant, who has performed the bulk of the season, is lately averaging 17.6 issues, 7.1 assists and three.5 rebounds, and has helped his staff transfer right into a playoff spot, regardless of being projected to end within the backside part of the Western Conference. On the opposite hand, in 10 video games, Williamson is averaging 22.1 issues, 2.2 assists and seven.5 rebounds. As the NBA season enters its unofficial 2nd part, and each the Pelicans and Grizzlies preventing for a playoff spot, the Rookie of the Year struggle between Morant and Williamson is certain to be a spectacle.

Houston Rockets’ small-ball lineup

Prior to the NBA’s industry cut-off date, the Rockets dealt away middle Clint Capela, ushering in a brand new, small-ball lineup with their nine-player rotation consisting of avid gamers who’re 6′ 7″ or shorter. While the theory of a small-ball lineup has labored for groups previously such because the Warriors, it’s unclear how it is going to impact the Rockets because the input the second one part of their season and glance to make a deep playoff run. Led by means of the NBA’s main scorer, James Harden, the small-ball lineup may just reap nice advantages for the Rockets making an allowance for that it opens up passing lanes and lets in for avid gamers to shoot extra three-pointers. While the small-ball lineup might assist the Rockets all through the second one part of their season, they might face problems within the playoffs when they’re compelled to play groups with 7-foot facilities in a seven-game sequence. The Rockets will go back from the All-Star damage and play their first sport towards the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Philadelphia 76ers highway play

The 76ers have the entire gifted items to make a playoff run however have struggled significantly when taking part in at the highway. Ranked because the fifth seed within the Eastern Conference, the 76ers have a 34-21 document, however are 9-19 when taking part in at the highway. On the flipside, they have got been just about unstoppable when taking part in at house, with a 25-2 document. The 76ers will maximum indisputably be having a look to avenge their earlier season, which ended on a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater within the Eastern Conference semifinals, however will want to fortify their play at the highway. They are led by means of younger stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and can resume their season Thursday after they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Possible shakeup in best seeds of Western Conference

While the Los Angeles Lakers lead the Western Conference with a document of 41-12, they’re adopted intently by means of a bunch of different groups. The Denver Nuggets, fronted by means of middle Nikola Jokic and a tender core of complementing avid gamers, are simply in the back of the Lakers in 2nd, trailing by means of simplest 4 video games. Coming in 3rd are the Los Angeles Clippers, who’re in the back of by means of 5 video games, and the low season additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George may just assist them surge to the highest all through the second one part of the season. Adding much more festival, the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets position themselves within the fourth and 5th spots of the Western Conference. The Jazz are simplest 5.5 video games in the back of the Lakers, adopted by means of the Rockets at 7.5 video games. With all of those groups possessing highly-talented avid gamers, the season’s 2nd part is certain to be extremely aggressive within the Western Conference.