WikiLeaks Editor Says Julian Assange Extradition Is About Politics Over Law

The editor-in-chief of whistleblowing site WikiLeaks has stated the impending extradition hearings of Julian Assange are being motivated by way of politics fairly than regulation.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, 57, who has led the platform since September 2018, spoke in regards to the case the day gone by all through a press convention in London. The extradition hearings, which can be anticipated to proceed into June, will start February 24 at Woolwich Crown Court.

The briefing featured two Australian politicians who voiced non-public strengthen: Liberal National MP George Christensen and unbiased MP Andrew Wilkie. Their travel used to be privately funded, ABC reported.

It comes after British Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn renewed his opposition to the extradition lawsuits and Prime Minister Boris Johnston declined to remark at the case.

Earlier this month, U.N. Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, stated he used to be “outraged” by way of the case. Now, Hrafnsson says the location stays advanced.

“It is absolutely certain in my mind there is an overwhelming argument for the dismissal of this extradition request,” he stated Tuesday on the Foreign Press Association (FPA) match.

“If it was simply a case which was decided upon with the merit of the laws, I wouldn’t worry at all, but this is a political case,” he added. “And what’s at stake is not just the life of Julian Assange, who faces 175 years in prison if extradited, it is the future of journalism.”

The editor-in-chief, who prior to now served because the group’s spokesperson, indexed a number of causes he believed the continued prosecution is motivated by way of an ulterior purpose.

“This is a highly politicized case and it has been from the outset,” he mentioned. “It used to be political in 2010 when high-level officers within the United States… referred to as for the taking down of WikiLeaks. It used to be political when other folks have been calling out for the assassination of Julian Assange.

“It used to be political when Mike Pompeo, then-CIA director, in 2017, made up our minds to depict WikiLeaks as a non-state adverse intelligence provider, one thing by no means heard sooner than. We knew what that intended. That used to be a step in a path to take down Julian Assange, to take down WikiLeaks, to assault [the] loose press. The case used to be political when [Mike] Pence traveled…to Ecuador.”

In April 2017, Pompeo accused WikiLeaks of being “abetted by way of state actors like Russia” and said Assange was a “fraud” and a “narcissist who has created not anything of price.”

WikiLeaks hit the headlines in 2016 all through the U.S. presidential election after freeing emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and others, allegedly acquired by way of hackers as a part of a Russian meddling marketing campaign. The U.S. fees pre-date the ones disclosures.

Assange, 48, has been incarcerated at H.M. Prison Belmarsh since ultimate April, after spending about seven years throughout the Ecuadorian embassy beneath political asylum.

In May, the U.S. justice division unveiled an 18 rate indictment, accusing him of taking part in a task in “one of the vital greatest compromises of labeled data within the historical past of the United States.” Prosecutors alleged he conspired with Chelsea Manning to acquire labeled paperwork.

In April ultimate 12 months, a spokesperson from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) asserted a U.S. prosecution of the WikiLeaks co-founder can be “remarkable and unconstitutional, and would open the door to felony investigations of different information organizations.”

But unveiling the criminal case, U.S. executive officers rejected the advice that Assange must be legally safe for sharing the information beneath the function of a writer.

“Julian Assange is not any journalist,” John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, countered in remarks released at the time. “This made simple by way of the totality of his behavior as alleged within the indictment—i.e., his conspiring with and aiding a safety clearance holder to obtain labeled data, and his publishing the names of human assets.”

WikiLeaks has lengthy denied that its leaks led to human hurt.

Christensen and Wilkie each met Assange in jail this week, The Guardian reported. “He is a person beneath nice force, retaining up good enough, however there have been glimpses of the damaged guy,” Wilkie tweeted along a picture taken all through a press convention outdoor the Belmarsh facility.

Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks Kristinn Hrafnsson speaks to media outdoor Southwark Crown Court after Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange used to be these days sentenced on May 1, 2019 in London, England.

Jack Taylor/Getty