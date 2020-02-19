Wednesday Jackpot is $50 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 02/19/20 is $50 million. The Wednesday evening drawing might be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to peer in the event you grasp the successful numbers. Tonight’s 02/19/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $50 million, with a money choice of $35.Four million. The jackpot may just building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in keeping with officers.

The successful numbers on Saturday (02/15/20) for the $40 million Powerball jackpot have been: 16-32-35-36-46 with a Powerball of 03. The Power Play used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Saturday, nor used to be there a price ticket bought that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the pink Powerball— for the second one prize of $1 million.

The closing grand prize received used to be $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan. The Powerball sport reset to the minimal of $40 million for closing Saturday’s drawing.

The earlier grand prize winner prior to that used to be on 01/29/20. That price ticket used to be bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price ticket.

The closing grand prize successful price ticket prior to that used to be bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances prior to the Bonita Springs price ticket used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas throughout January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every sport within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot dimension—in keeping with Powerball’s web site.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the reliable Powerball web site.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 approach to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web site for more info, or to test any doable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash throughout the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional greenback. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is now not proper, then the payout is $1 million, with a good upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Wednesday evening we will be able to submit the Powerball 02/19/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the all time most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico