U.Okay. Rapper Dave Calls Out Meghan Markle’s Media Treatment Compared to Kate Middleton at Brit Awards

U.Okay. rapper Dave delivered a searing indictment of the British media’s remedy of Meghan Markle in comparison to the sure protection of Kate Middleton all the way through a efficiency at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night time.

Dave, who received album of the yr for Psychodrama at the British an identical of the Grammys, rapped about inequality and race problems in Britain nowadays, pronouncing: “Equality’s a right, it doesn’t deserve credit / If you don’t wanna get it then you’re never gonna get it / How the news treats Kate versus how they treated Meghan.”

The rapper additionally earned headlines within the U.Okay. for calling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “real racist,” and referring to the sufferers of the Grenfell Tower fireplace in London who stay wanting lodging just about 3 years after the tragedy.

Meghan and Prince Harry not too long ago moved to Canada after pronouncing they’ll not be senior contributors of the royal circle of relatives. The couple had prior to now complained about press intrusion and Harry, specifically, has been vocal concerning the British press’ remedy of his spouse—evaluating the scrutiny she has confronted to that skilled by means of his past due mom, Princess Diana.

In October, Harry mentioned: “Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences—a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

Last yr, Harry and Meghan introduced criminal complaints in opposition to the Mail on Sunday newspaper after it revealed a personal letter Meghan despatched to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018—3 months after her marriage ceremony.

The couple are suing for misuse of personal data and breach of the U.Okay.’s Data Protection Act.

At the time, Harry mentioned that portions of the letter had been offered in an “intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question.” He added that “they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year.”

Harry added: “There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face—as so many of you can relate to—I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”

Harry and Meghan have persevered to obtain complaint within the press following their determination to step again as senior contributors of the royal circle of relatives and transform financially impartial of the monarchy.

Dave raps about Meghan Markle at the Brit Awards.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty