LONDON—A legal professional for Julian Assange has claimed in courtroom that President Trump presented to pardon Assange if the WikiLeaks founder agreed to assist duvet up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee.

Assange’s attorneys mentioned on Wednesday that former Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher presented Assange the deal in 2017, a yr after emails that broken Hillary Clinton within the presidential race were revealed. WikiLeaks posted the stolen DNC emails when they had been hacked by way of Russian operatives.

The declare that Rohrabacher acted as an emissary for the White House got here throughout a pre-extradition listening to in London.

Assange has argued that he will have to no longer be extradited to the U.S. for the reason that American case towards him is politically motivated. He spent virtually seven years hiding within the Ecuadorian embassy in Central London claiming that he could be jailed within the U.S. if he wasn’t granted asylum. He was once kicked out of the embassy closing yr.

His attorneys informed the courtroom that Trump’s alleged be offering to pardon Assange proved that this was once no atypical prison investigation.

Edward Fitzgerald, who was once representing Assange in courtroom, mentioned he had proof {that a} quid professional quo was once put to Assange by way of Rohrabacher, who was once referred to as Putin’s favourite congressman.

Fitzgerald mentioned a observation produced by way of Assange’s private legal professional, Jennifer Robinson, incorporated an outline of “Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange… said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham denied the allegation on Wednesday. “The President barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman,” she mentioned in a observation. “He’s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never ending hoax and total lie from the DNC.”

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser, who’s presiding over the pre-trial listening to in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, mentioned the allegation could be admissible throughout Assange’s extradition listening to, which is because of start subsequent week.

If Assange seems in courtroom within the U.S., he’s going to face 18 fees together with conspiracy to dedicate pc intrusion, which might general a jail sentence of 175 years.

Two months after Rohrabaher’s travel to discuss with Assange, the Wall Street Journal reported that he was once seeking to organize a deal for Trump to pardon Assange.

The White House showed on the time that Rohrabacher had spoken to Trump’s leader of group of workers John Kelly concerning the plan to unfastened Assange, but it surely was once no longer transparent if Trump had in my opinion spoken to Rohrabacher both earlier than or after his undertaking to London.

In 2018, Rohrabacher informed The Intercept that he were blocked from discussing the plan with the president as a result of Kelly and different White House staffers had been scared it could seem like collusion.

“What is preventing me from talking to Trump about this is the existence of a special prosecutor,” Rohrabacher informed The Intercept. “Not only Kelly, but others are worried if I say one word to Trump about Russia, that it would appear to out-of-control prosecutors that that is where the collusion is.”

Rohrabacher, who misplaced his California re-election battle in 2018, has been accused of serving to push Kremlin traces within the U.S. prior to now. A couple of months earlier than he went to London to satisfy Assange, his group of workers director was once ousted after a record by way of The Daily Beast uncovered shut hyperlinks between Russia and Rohrabacher.

The Congressman had labored with Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian legal professional who met Trump’s marketing campaign group on the notorious 2016 Trump Tower assembly, a part of a lobbying operation designed to advertise Kremlin targets in Washington.