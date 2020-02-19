The Democrats’ Surest Path to Victory Is Clear, Defend the ACA from Trump’s Attacks

It’s a unending combat to refute the lies President Trump tells about well being care. He guarantees to give protection to other folks with preexisting prerequisites from insurance coverage corporations that need to carry their charges, or reduce them off solely. Yet his management is in courtroom arguing towards the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which restricts the insurance coverage trade from those practices.

He says he’s operating challenging to decrease the price of prescribed drugs, however the place’s the law? And the finances he despatched to Congress previous this month comprises important cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, methods he promised to give protection to.

A gaggle devoted to protecting the ACA, frequently referred to as Obamacare, is staking its declare in the political market on the energy of the hard-fought protections in Obamacare—together with the growth of Medicaid into 35 states—to elevate the Democrats to victory in 2020.