Sanders Says Trump Pardons Are Part of a ‘Broken and Racist Criminal Justice System’ That Benefits ‘Cheats’ and ‘Crooks’

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted about President Donald Trump’s newest rounds of pardons and jail time period commutations Tuesday, announcing Trump’s selections are reflective of “a broken and racist criminal justice system.”

Among the ones proven leniency by way of the president have been former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich who used to be arrested in 2008 on corruption fees, for making an attempt to promote the empty senate seat of then-President-elect Barack Obama. Blagojevich used to be anticipated to be launched from jail Tuesday.

Michael Milken, who served 22 months in jail for violating U.S. securities regulations, and former proprietor of the San Francisco 49ers Edward DeBartolo Jr., who didn’t record a criminal in a bribery case in 1998, have been a number of the high-profile names who gained presidential pardons.

In overall, seven other folks gained pardons and 4 have been granted sentence commutations.

According to a observation from the White House Tuesday, Trump selected who could be exonerated in keeping with “the decisions these individuals have made following their convictions to work to improve their communities and our Nation.”

Sanders, whose platform requires an intensive reform of the U.S. jail machine together with an finish to the War on Drugs, spoke back to the White House’s announcement of pardons and commutations Tuesday.

“Today, Trump granted clemency to tax cheats, Wall Street crooks, billionaires, and corrupt government officials,” Sanders tweeted. “Meanwhile thousands of poor and working-class kids sit in jail for nonviolent drug convictions. This is what a broken and racist criminal justice system looks like.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

While the president’s energy to factor pardons is assured by way of the U.S. Constitution, Trump has been the topic of grievance regarding his use of the criminal machine to allegedly help his allies and punish his enemies.

After his acquittal of impeachment fees, Trump got rid of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his place within the White House and fired Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. Both folks had testified in opposition to Trump right through the impeachment hearings in 2019.

Attorney General William Barr has mentioned that he disapproves of Trump’s utilization of Twitter to touch upon instances being litigated by way of the Department of Justice.

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr mentioned in a February interview.

“I have a problem with some of the tweets,” Barr added. “As I said at my confirmation hearing, I think the essential role of the attorney general is to keep law enforcement sacrosanct to make sure there is no political interference in it.”

Trump, on the other hand, has mentioned publicly that he has the criminal proper to invite Barr to make tips about his behalf in federal instances.

While talking to journalists at Andrews Air Force Base Tuesday Trump mentioned, “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country, but I’ve chosen not to be involved. I could be involved if I wanted to be.”