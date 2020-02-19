Sanders Leads by Double Digits In 2 National Polls, Biden Loses Ground With African American Voters Ahead of Nevada

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont held a double digit lead in two new nationwide polls launched forward of the Nevada caucuses, whilst Vice President Joe Biden misplaced important flooring with African American electorate.

A NBC News/Wall Street Journal ballot, launched Tuesday, confirmed Sanders retaining his 12-point lead over the Democratic box with 27 % of fortify. Biden adopted in the back of with 15 %, whilst former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren tied for 3rd, with 14 % every.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg got here in 5th with 13 % and Senator Amy Klobuchar 6th with seven %. The ballot surveyed 426 Democratic number one electorate between February 14 and 17. The margin of error is 4.75 proportion issues.

“There is one clear and inescapable set of results: Bernie Sanders is the definitive front-runner, and the current numbers do not represent his ceiling, but instead his base with room to grow,” stated Democratic pollster Peter Hart, who co-conducted the survey along GOP pollster Bill McInturff. “His downsides are there, but they’re yet to be exploited by his opponents.”

Sanders’ place stays unchanged from NBC News/WSJ’s January ballot, taken forward of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire number one, which additionally had him at 27 %. However, Biden’s place has dropped 11 %, from 26 % closing month, following a disappointing run within the two early-voting states.

Although the previous vice chairman remains to be main the sector amongst African American number one electorate, their fortify for him has vastly dropped 14 proportion issues, from 52 % in January to 38 %. Sanders fortify amongst Democratic electorate in that demographic has remained within the 20s over the last month, whilst Bloomberg, a emerging competitor, noticed his determine double from January to 18 % now.

“Biden’s support with African Americans is under assault,” McInturff stated.

Newsweek reached out to Sanders and Biden’s marketing campaign for remark.

Another ballot by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, launched on Tuesday, in a similar fashion confirmed Sanders main the Democratic box nationally by 12 issues with 31 % fortify, a 9 level build up from December. In that survey, Bloomberg got here in 2d with 19 % and Biden dropped to 3rd with 15 %, a 9 level lower from December.

Bloomberg will take the controversy level for the primary time on Wednesday night time. The billionaire just lately certified after having spent over $300 million of his personal cash on political ads. Sanders and Warren have many times criticized Bloomberg for allegedly making an attempt to shop for the presidency.