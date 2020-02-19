Republican Susan Collins’ Democratic Challenger Holds Slim Lead in 2020 Maine Senate Race, New Poll Shows

The result of a ballot launched Tuesday confirmed that toughen for Maine Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, had fallen simply in the back of that of one in all her Democratic challengers, Sara Gideon.

Collins, who took administrative center in 1997, is the state’s senior senator. She is up for re-election this yr, and there’s a number one race to resolve which Democratic candidate will face her in November. Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, is a kind of applicants.

The ballot was once advanced via Colby College and carried out via SocialSphere between February 10 and 13. Respondents had been 1,008 registered state electorate. The ballot reported that 42 p.c of the respondents stated they’d toughen Collins in her bid for re-election, whilst 43 p.c stated they’d vote for Gideon. The ballot had a margin of error of plus or minus Three proportion issues.

“There’s a long way to go, and things can change,” Dan Shea, a professor of presidency at Colby College and the ballot’s lead researcher, stated concerning the race in a information unlock. “However, the results indicate this could be the kind of race Senator Collins has not had to deal with before.”

Shea additionally famous that Collins gained re-election with 67 p.c of the vote in 2014.

Newsweek contacted Collins’ Senate administrative center in addition to Gideon’s marketing campaign for feedback at the ballot however didn’t obtain replies ahead of e-newsletter.

Maine’s Democratic number one, in which the state’s electorate will make a decision on applicants in the Senate and presidential races, will happen March 3. The Colby ballot reported that 60 p.c of Maine electorate would have voted for Gideon if the principle were held that day, neatly forward of fellow Democrats Betsy Sweet, Ross LaJeunesse and Bre Kidman.

On Twitter Wednesday morning, the Democratic Coalition, a left-leaning tremendous PAC based in 2016, expressed its toughen for Gideon, with a connection with the ballot because it seemed on MSNBC.

“Great News: Susan Collins’ decision to acquit Trump after foolishly thinking he would ‘learn his lesson’ from impeachment is hurting her badly in Maine,” the tweet learn.

Collins has made headlines in contemporary months for her position in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. During the trial, it was once to begin with unsure whether or not the Senate would permit witnesses to testify, as were executed in the 2 earlier impeachment trials had. Some concept that if witnesses equivalent to John Bolton, Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser, had been allowed to testify, it could harm the president.

The Senate in the end voted 51-49 to reject a movement to permit witnesses. Collins, along side Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, broke together with her birthday party and voted along side the Democrats to permit further witnesses and paperwork. She voted to acquit the president.

Colby’s ballot discovered that Mainers had been most commonly break up on what the considered Collins’ movements in the trial. Thirty-seven p.c of respondents stated they had been “disappointed,” 31 p.c reported “mixed feelings,” and 30 p.c stated they had been “proud” of the senator.

Senators Susan Collins and John Barrasso stroll from the Senate subway to forged a vote in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on February 5.

Sarah Silbiger/Getty