Novak Djokovic Made Some Kids’ Day With a Game Of Street Tennis, and the Internet Loved It

Novak Djokovic made some children’ day with a sport of side road tennis.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1–ranked tennis participant in the international, was once just lately noticed in his place of origin of Belgrade, Serbia, enjoying side road tennis with 3 children.

Djokovic had simply gained his 8th Australian Open championship final month, however he made positive to spend time together with his younger enthusiasts through enjoying a sport of doubles with them in the side road. After the video surfaced on Twitter, he spoke about the sport he performed with the enthusiasts at an match for his Novak Djokovic Foundation (NDF) on Tuesday.

“It was spontaneous, first time I saw someone playing tennis in the neighborhood,” Djokovic mentioned, in step with Sasa Ozmo of Sports Klub. “I saw someone recording but didn’t know it was out there. We marked the lines, and I promised them the net. These are the moments one lives for; my heart was full. Great fun.”

Quite a few enthusiasts who had been following the video took to Twitter to specific their give a boost to and love for the tennis celebrity.

“Just Novak Djokovic. Because he’s genuinely one super kind person. That’s just who he is,” Twitter consumer Julie wrote.

“A simple, down to earth guy who loves his countrymen very much. No ego and all the humility in the world. Such a beautiful person. Wish all sports stars were like him,” wrote Twitter consumer ASHPIRIN.

“Imagine being those kids. I mean it must feel like you have just met Superman,” Twitter consumer Tennis Puneet wrote.

“What an incredible human…This must have definitely made those kids nights…Huge from Nole,” Twitter consumer ClaudeJosh wrote.

In addition to enjoying side road tennis with some native enthusiasts, Djokovic additionally held an match for his basis, which in step with its site, targets to reach the objective of “a quality preschool education for all.” At the match, Djokovic was once noticed making a song, together with his spouse.

“With our NDF team, donors and friends we celebrated giving, supporting kids and love. Novak and I were invited on stage to sing and…we had fun! We are sharing with you our joy and love,” Djokovic’s spouse Jelena wrote as a caption to the video of the couple making a song.

This isn’t the first time Djokovic has carved day trip of his agenda to fulfill together with his enthusiasts. In August 2019, at the Cincinnati Open, he met with a 10-year-old most cancers survivor and allowed him to take a seat on his bench.

“This brave kid survived neuroblastoma cancer. He was diagnosed when he was only a 10 day old baby!!! He survived and now he rightfully wears the T-shirt that says CHAMPION,” Djokovic wrote as a caption to his Instagram publish.

Djokovic is about to make his subsequent look on the tennis courtroom on February 24 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which he has gained 4 instances.