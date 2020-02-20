Mum defends herself after viral pic of toddler appearing to kiss her bare bum cheek sparks outrage





AN blameless mum has been taking up a legion of trolls obsessive about her tush after a cheeky picture of her toddler appearing to kiss her bare bum sparked outrage.

Cristina Valy was once guffawing within the foolish posterior pic after her younger son grabbed her trousers and bit her.

Her sister Stancu Madalina snapped the humorous circle of relatives pretend pas when it took place 3 years in the past but it surely not too long ago surfaced on-line by hook or by crook.

But now not everybody sees it for what it’s in accordance to the embattled Romanian mum, who has been trolled relentlessly through a sequence of noble nitwits.

‘Daniela Ianis’ mentioned: “How stupid can you be, dear lady! Don’t give birth to kids if you want to play with them later.”

Another unnamed web consumer mentioned: “You can’t be called a mother after doing something like this to your kid.”

Another unnamed keyboard warrior mentioned: “Why does God give kids to all the depraved! Shame on you, jerk.”

After being advised that she is “stupid”, “depraved” and now not have compatibility to undergo kids, Christina had had sufficient.

With a resigned sigh towards the caught up snowflakes, she hit again: “Do you in reality suppose I’d make my younger son kiss my bum?!

“Can’t you see that I’m smiling in the photo? I was laughing because my kid pulled down my trousers at that moment and leaned in close.”

She defined the location in its complete context and advised them now not to bounce to wild conclusions: “[His aunt, Stancu] took the photo without me knowing, so ask her and not me about comments on how and why this happened if you genuinely think I am dumb enough to get my kid to kiss my bottom.”

One individual took such offense that they went so far as reporting the pic to native police.

Cristina mentioned: “If I thought I was guilty, I would remove my social media accounts, but I haven’t done that as I love my child and all these accusations have nothing to do with reality.”

It is unclear whether or not she is below investigation for the snap.

