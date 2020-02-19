Married Off-Duty Police Officers Thwart Armed Robbery During Their Date Night

Two married cops thwarted an armed theft right through their date evening.

Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown had been off-duty and consuming inside of a Raising Cane’s eating place in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday evening after they spotted one thing was once improper.

Surveillance photos shared by way of the Louisville Metro Police Department on its Facebook web page confirmed a suspect dressed in a black hooded most sensible and a white masks means the money check in on the fried rooster eating place and seem to threaten the personnel with a gun.

The McKeowns, who paintings for Elizabethtown Police Department, are then noticed springing into motion—with each getting up from their sales space in the back of the eating place on the similar time and operating towards the suspect whilst pointing their guns.

The suspect, recognized as 30-year-old Justin Carter, is noticed operating out of the eating place with the McKeowns in pursuit. The couple chased Carter and arrested him with the assistance of native cops, the Louisville Metro Police Department mentioned on Facebook.

“Shout out to the two Elizabethtown Police Department officers that went from enjoying them delish chicken fingie’s to full-blown #Sheepdogs real quick,” the dept added. “Great work, EPD!”

Elizabethtown Police Department additionally praised the officials for his or her “courageous and selfless” movements in a submit on their Instagram web page along the hashtag #couplegoals.

“We couldn’t be more proud of two of our finest, Detective and Officer Mckeown. You read that right: they are married!” the caption mentioned.

“While on a date night in Louisville this past weekend, the two thwarted an armed robbery at Raising Cane’s restaurant. Surveillance shows the courageous and selfless actions they took to intervene. They were just trying to have a peaceful date night!”

Nicole McKeown informed NBC associate WAVE that the couple’s church had just lately wired the significance of getting common date nights and the Raising Cane’s eating place in Louisville was once the place the couple ate dinner once they had been married six months in the past.

She mentioned after they noticed any individual brandishing a gun whilst sitting of their sales space, “that’s where that repetitiveness and training kicks in.”

The couple added that the incident was once a just right workout in teamwork.

“In marriage, we’ve got each other,” Chase McKeown added. “We’re going to talk things out, we’re going to deal with whatever comes at us.”

Records display Carter was once booked into prison on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with first-degree theft, receiving stolen assets (firearm) and ownership of a handgun by way of a convicted felon.