Man killed by wearing headphones and charging smartphone at the same time





A MAN was once discovered useless in his bed room after a suspected electrical surprise from the usage of headphones hooked up to his charging cell phone.

The frame of Supakhet Saraboon, 35, was once found out sprawled throughout his mattress in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, central Thailand, on Monday evening.

He was once discovered with headphones plugged in his ears, hooked up to a smartphone that was once plugged into an extension cable hooked up to the mains.

Mr Saraboon, is thought to have returned house from soccer coaching sooner than the tragic incident.

His shut neighbour, Surawut Sukpanya, 36, made the grim discovery after he had now not spoke back any of his texts.

He defined: ”We had now not heard from him for greater than 3 days, which was once strange.

“His ex-girlfriend then texted me to discuss with him, so I went to his space and discovered nobody.

“Another neighbour and I decided to break into his house, then we found him dead.”

Surawut Sukpanya

Mr Sukpanya stated his pal liked sports activities and would most often play soccer with an area staff each and every night.

After discovering Mr Saraboon’s frame, he contacted the emergency services and products who arrived and checked the scene sooner than sporting his frame away.

Rescue employees suspect Mr Sarabeen was once electrocuted from listening on headphones that hooked up to his charging smartphone.

They later despatched his frame to the medical institution for a autopsy exam sooner than confirming the reason for his loss of life.

Police Colonel Surapong Thammapitak, the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police leader, showed that the sufferer was once discovered useless.

He stated: “There aren’t any suspects concerned with the loss of life, so we consider it’s an coincidence led to by the telephone.

“People need to be careful when they are using headphones and charging their phone at the same time.”

Mr Saraboon’s loss of life comes after earlier equivalent fatalities in the nation.

In November remaining 12 months, 40-year-old Somchai Singkhorn, was once discovered useless with burn marks on his arm and neck.

He was once concept to had been electrocuted by his telephone, which was once additionally plugged in and charging.

And remaining May, a 22-year-old guy was once electrocuted to loss of life whilst charging his cell phone in mattress.

The unnamed sufferer was once by myself at his condominium ready on a discuss with from a relative in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The circle of relatives member arrived to search out the guy immobile in mattress clutching his tool, which was once nonetheless hooked up to the wall socket.

