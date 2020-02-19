Laura Ashley agrees loan deal in fight for survival

Image copyright

Struggling store Laura Ashley has secured a loan to fund its day by day operations following hypothesis about its survival.

The type and residential retailer were in talks US financial institution Wells Fargo about phrases for drawing on a £20m loan facility.

Shares in Laura Ashley surged 45% at the information, rebounding from falls previous in the week.

On Monday, the company stated buying and selling used to be “challenging”, with gross sales falling by way of just about 11% in the second one part of 2019.

It stated that its majority shareholder, the Malaysian crew MUI, were in talks with Wells Fargo about finances to permit it to proceed buying and selling.

The corporate’s proportion worth took successful after the company stated it had noticed a decline in the gross sales of bigger, dearer pieces and that buyer deposit ranges have contracted. That in flip prompted a restriction on how a lot it might draw from the loan facility it has with Wells Fargo.

In an replace to the London Stock Exchange, Laura Ashley stated that it must have the ability to use the finances to “meet its immediate funding requirements”. The crew stated, alternatively, that the cash used to be “not a cash injection”.

Struggle to stick related

In December 2018, Laura Ashley earmarked 40 shops for closure, amid difficult buying and selling stipulations on the United Kingdom High Street. Total crew gross sales fell 10.8% to £109.6m in the second one part of 2019.

Founded in 1953, Laura Ashley used to be a outstanding title at the High Street and one of the most international’s main clothes manufacturers in the 1970s and 1980s.

But it has struggled to stick related, with the proportion worth tumbling 90% over the last 5 years.

Independent retail analyst Teresa Wickham stated that the emblem used to be the primary to faucet into key traits some many years in the past, however that it “had lost its way”.

She added: “There’s no transparent technique in the case of Laura Ashley – it is rather tough to understand whether or not it is a furnishings, homeware or clothes shop.

“The emblem must do a little paintings to spot who their key consumers are actually. People are looking for antique, authentic merchandise – so there is definitely a marketplace for the to faucet into.”