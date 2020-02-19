I’ve Never Sent ‘Hush Money to A Porn Star After Cheating’

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg answered to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s remarks about his sexual orientation all through a CNN the city corridor in Nevada on Tuesday night time through noting that he hasn’t ever despatched “hush money to a porn star after cheating.”

When requested through match host Erin Burnett to reply to Limbaugh’s fresh feedback about his sexual orientation, Buttigieg, an brazenly homosexual presidential candidate, stated: “The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values. I mean, sorry but, one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me sending hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse.”

Buttigieg’s remarks had been in reference to an alleged affair between President Donald Trump and grownup movie actress Stormy Daniels, whose actual title is Stephanie Clifford. Daniels claims she engaged in an affair with Trump in 2006 after assembly at a celeb golfing match in Lake Tahoe. Weeks ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s non-public legal professional Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from talking publicly concerning the alleged affair. Although Cohen later claimed that Trump directed him to make the unlawful marketing campaign finance contribution to Daniels, the president has again and again denied the lifestyles of the affair.

The White House declined to remark when Newsweek reached out.

Burnett’s query about Buttigieg’s sexual orientation got here days after Limbaugh informed listeners of his syndicated radio display closing week that the candidate had little likelihood of securing the Democratic presidential nomination as a result of “America is still not ready to elect a gay guy.”

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks all through a marketing campaign the city corridor match at Durango Hills Community Center February 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Wong/Getty

“Then they’re sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh stated. “And they’re saying, ‘Okay. How’s that going to look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump? What’s gonna happen there?'”

Limbaugh’s remarks drew really extensive backlash on-line, with some critics calling his take “homophobic.” On Monday, Limbaugh informed his target audience that Trump known as him and urged him to “never apologize.”

“Hell, the president even called me about this!” Limbaugh stated on his display. “He said, ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize. Don’t ever apologize.'”

“I had no idea this thing had even bubbled up,” he added, in reference to the grievance. “You know, I’m up doing the medical thing that I have to do here, and I wasn’t even aware of this.” Limbaugh published he have been identified with complicated lung most cancers previous this month.

Despite Limbaugh’s remarks, Trump informed Fox News previous this month that that he’s open to electing a homosexual candidate for president. When requested through reporter Geraldo Rivera whether or not U.S. voters would vote for a homosexual guy, Trump responded: “I think so. I think there would be some that wouldn’t, and I wouldn’t be among that group, to be honest with you.”