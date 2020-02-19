Is Burger King Really Testing the French Fry Sandwich Again? Wendy’s Trolls Latest Gimmick

Burger King is doing what no one has requested for—launching a “French Fry Sandwich”.

According to Burger King’s web site, the new addition is described as: “Crispy golden fries, mayo and ketchup, nestled between two soft buns.” It additionally writes that its dish is “fit for a King at a price fit for everyone”.

The trial is going down in New Zealand—sorry, U.S. readers—and has already observed some vital opinions from foodies. Using the time period “chip butty”, which originates from the U.Ok., Kiwi newsletter The Spinoff gave the new menu merchandise a check out.

“Burger King has given us a zero effort option: its own take on the chip butty, featuring its classic burger buns, fries, mayo and ketchup,” the evaluate says. For $2 ($1.29 in US Dollars), New Zealanders can get caught into the new sandwich, which is a part of the “change range” in line with the newsletter.

However, the dish brought about combined reactions. Staffer Josie Adams writes: “I thought this would spoil my lunch but instead it spoiled my day.” Ouch.

“The more I think about it, the more I realize that what I actually wanted was a burger, and I’m sorry to this butty for expecting more,” Adams concludes.

Wendy’s, which is regarded as a competitor to Burger King, additionally did not appear very inspired. Taking to Twitter to touch upon the new menu addition, the logo says: “When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef.” Newsweek has contacted Burger King for remark.

Users on the platform had been enthusiastic about Wendy’s trolling, with one commenting, “Please tell me this is a joke,” and the logo responding, “Their whole restaurant is.”

Please inform me this can be a funny story ð¤£

An blameless speedy meals eating place then were given stuck in the crossfire, with some other Twitter account writing, “Do yall got beef with burger king and McDonald’s”. Again, completely tongue in cheek, Wendy’s responded: “We have beef. No idea what they have.”

Do yall were given pork with burger king and McDonald’s

It’s now not the first time Burger King has launched one of these sandwich. As reported by way of the Associated Press and Yahoo! News, in 2013 the eating place launched a “French Fry Burger” for $1 in an try to compete with McDonald’s Dollar Menu.

The newest addition to the speedy meals chain’s menu has combined reactions from meals critics.

Writing in August 2013, Associated Press mentioned the burger used to be launched in September 2013 and used to be a typical pork patty crowned with 4 french fries. However, global newsletter The Week did not approve of the addition. In its article “Why Burger King’s French Fry Burger is a bust”, journalist Carmel Lobello wrote that meals critics from Bloomberg Businessweek, The Daily Beast and New York’s Grub Street had been “underwhelmed by both the concept and the taste”.

Journalist Vanessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek additionally did not price the burger as a result of, as she identified, it were at the chain since the “beginning of time.”

“You can already have this amazing concoction any time you want,” she writes. “It’s not like the stores don’t always have fries, and hey, ‘Your way, right away,’ right?”

Another idea why the burger failed in 2013 used to be because of the chain shedding its most sensible spot to Wendy’s in the identical yr.

The “Chip Butty” is to be had from Burger King in New Zealand for $2 ($1.29 USD).