Iowa Man Arrested for Forcing Girlfriend To Watch ‘Roots’ So She Could ‘Better Understand Her Racism,’ Police Say

An Iowa guy was once arrested after allegedly preserving his female friend captive and forcing her to observe the tv miniseries Roots so as to read about her personal racism.

Robert Lee Noye, 52, was once arrested within the early morning hours of Monday, after Cedar Rapids, Iowa police answered to a 911 name from his female friend, 37-year-old Jill Shelton. He was once charged with false imprisonment and primary stage harassment on Tuesday.

Shelton instructed police that she had arrange a mattress within the basement of the house to keep away from Noye, who have been verbally attacking her regardless that the evening. He ultimately demanded that she sign up for him upstairs, the place he pressured her to sit down down and watch Roots.

She instructed police that Noye pressured her to observe the display “so she could better understand her racism,” consistent with a prison grievance.

LeVar Burton, megastar of the unique “Roots” tv miniseries, talking on the premiere screening of the remake in New York City on May 23, 2016.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for HISTORY/Getty

Noye allegedly threatened Shelton with homicide and dismemberment, caution that he would “spread her body all over Interstate 380” if she didn’t stay seated and watch the sequence, consistent with a police spokesperson.

Shelton was once in a position to dial 911 all over the incident, and dispatchers may allegedly pay attention her asking to depart at the open telephone line as Noye refused her pleas and screamed. GPS was once used to resolve the overall space the decision was once coming from and the precise location was once pinpointed upon additional investigation of the community through officials responding to the decision.

Police stated they faced a drunken Noye once they arrived on the house, in conjunction with Shelton and her 12-year-old daughter, either one of whom had been stated to be disenchanted and crying. Noye allegedly persevered to hurl insults at Shelton when police arrived.

Noye was once arrested and transported to Linn County Jail, the place he was once later launched and ordered to haven’t any touch with Shelton. He is due in courtroom for a pre-trial listening to on March 6.

Shelton and Noye have reportedly been all for a rocky dating for with reference to twenty years, which has integrated a large number of incidents involving police and restraining orders filed towards each and every different.

The 1977 miniseries Roots was once in keeping with creator Alex Haley’s e book launched the former yr, Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The tale is focused at the circle of relatives of major persona Kunta Kinte, an African guy who was once enslaved and delivered to America within the 18th century.

The authentic sequence starring LeVar Burton was once a large well-liked and important good fortune, successful a large number of awards and spawning two sequels. The sequence was once additionally remade for The History Channel in 2016. It is unclear which model of Roots Noye allegedly pressured Shelton to observe.