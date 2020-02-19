Instagram model who ‘groomed’ boy, 13, with naked pics then flashed boobs when caught ‘exposed as £2,500-a-night escort’





AN INSTAGRAM model who admitted to sending particular messages to a 13-year-old boy advertises herself on an escort website for £2,500-a-night.

Bethany Edgcombe, 20, used to be uncovered as “Heather” at the escort website Scarlet Blue following a Queensland Police habits investigation.

When quizzed in regards to the allegations Bethany Edgcombe flashed her boobs on the reporter[/caption]

Edgcombe has been accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy[/caption]

Edgcombe’s charges are £615 for one hour, round £1,530 for a two-hour dinner and dessert and £2,500 for an in a single day keep “to get to know each other intimately, including some beauty rest”.

The burlesque dancer, recognized as Blondie, from the NSW Central Coast, describes herself as “fresh, fun, warm” at the Scarlet Blue web site.

She invitations attainable shoppers to “feel free to inquire about the specifics” of her products and services together with “special requests.”

The profile reads: “I am here to please and happy to accommodate.”

A fellow escort residing and dealing in Melbourne advised information.com.au Edgcombe labored out of a CBD rental but additionally at “one of the better brothels in Melbourne.”

The girl, who didn’t want to be named, mentioned: “I feel she labored there as a result of its handy location to her within the CBD and its earlier recognition.

“She would make her money then leave.”

‘HOLD ONTO THAT VIRGINITY’

The 20-year-old, who posts provocative snaps to her 100,000 fans, admitted sending particular messages and images to a Queensland teen when approached through A Current Affair ultimate week.

She began sending sexual messages to the boy ultimate 12 months after he discussed her in one among his tales, the programme experiences.

Edgcombe first requested the teenager if he used to be a “virgin”.

When he responded that he used to be, she mentioned, “I call dibs on that virginity.”

In every other message she wrote, “Hold onto that virginity, I’ll be going past your part of town in a week or two. And don’t tell anyone, don’t think you’re even legal.”

When the boy advised her he used to be 13, she wrote, “I really must be a pedo cos that’s so hot,” with a guffawing face emoji.

When faced through a reporter from the TV workforce in central Melbourne, Edgcombe laughed on the claims and lifted the highest to show her boobs.

“Thank you, that is my comment,” mentioned the 20-year-old.

In a remark the boy’s mum mentioned: “What kind of a sick individual does that? How dare she try and manipulate any child with her evil perverted ways for her own self-gratification.”

Queensland Police mentioned in a remark: “These issues can take time to entirely examine, specifically when a forensic exam is needed.

“The topic remains to be beneath investigation and detectives are making each and every effort to finalise this as a concern.”

Edgcombe admitted to sending the Queensland teen sexually particular messages and nude pictures on Instagram when approached through A Current Affair this week[/caption]





