Illinois Republican Delegation Rips Trump for Commuting Rod Blagojevich’s Prison Sentence

All the Republican House representatives from Illinois condemned President Donald Trump’s determination Tuesday to trip the sentence of former Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich, calling him the “face of public corruption” within the state.

The five-member delegation—Reps. John Shimkus, Darin LaHood, Mike Bost, Rodney Davis and Adam Kinzinger—shared a remark nowadays announcing that the commutation of Blagojevich’s jail sentence had “disappointed” them.

“We are disappointed by the President’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s federal sentence. We believe he received an appropriate and fair sentence, which was the low-end of the federal sentencing guidelines for the gravity of his public corruption convictions. Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters,” the representatives wrote. “As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn’t let those who breached the public trust off the hook.”

“History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well,” they added.

The delegation launched a an identical remark in August of 2019, arguing that commuting Blagojevich’s sentence would “set a dangerous precedent.” That letter identified that 4 of the final 8 governors of Illinois were sentenced to federal jail for public corruption. They had up to now requested Trump not to trip Blagojevich’s sentence in June 2018.

Rod Blagojevich, proven right here in 2012 in a while sooner than reporting to federal jail, has had his 14-year jail sentence commuted Tuesday by way of President Donald Trump. Blagojevich served eight years of his sentence.

Frank Polich/Getty

Blagojevich was once governor all the way through the 2008 presidential election received by way of former President Barack Obama. Prior to being president, Obama was once a senator for Illinois. Blagojevich was once stuck on tape making an attempt to promote Obama’s Senate seat.

“I’ve got this thing, and it’s f**king golden. I’m just not giving it up for f**king nothing,” Blagojevich mentioned at the recording.

Blagojevich was once sentenced to 14 years in jail on a couple of corruption fees. Trump, then again, has referred to as the recording of Blagojevich seeking to promote the Senate seat as “braggadocio,” and has floated the speculation of commuting Blagojevich’s sentence a couple of instances, calling the sentence “very severe.” As of Tuesday, Blagojevich will go away jail having served 8 years of his sentence.

Trump made a variety of pardons and sentence commutations on Thursday. In addition to Blagojevich, Trump has pardoned funding banker Michael Milken, convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy and Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the previous proprietor of the San Francisco 49ers, convicted of failing to record a prison within the bribery case that despatched former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards to jail.

Blagojevich additionally gave the impression on Trump’s tv display Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, sooner than his jail sentence. Tuesday, Trump informed journalists that he did not know Blagojevich, however “he seems like a very nice person.”