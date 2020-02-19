HS2: Stephenson given new rail link role

Image copyright

Andrew Stephenson has been appointed minister for HS2 – the high-speed rail link connecting London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

He was once already the rail minister with duty for the Transpennine and Northern Powerhouse Rail routes.

Earlier this month Boris Johnson mentioned he would appoint a minister to “restore discipline” to HS2.

It has come underneath fireplace over spiralling prices, however supporters say it’s going to rebalance the financial system.

The top minister gave the challenge the go-ahead ultimate week however stated it have been “a controversial and difficult decision”.

Labour helps HS2 however has criticised an “abject failure of successive Conservative governments to keep on top of the costs”.

The value of the programme set out within the 2015 Budget was once slightly below £56bn, however one unbiased estimate places it as excessive as £106bn.