How Tony Montana-style mafia ‘superboss’ killed 50 and still dominates global drug trade despite 30 YEARS on the run





A PLAYBOY mafia “superboss” still evades police officers 30 years after going on the run despite dozens of his cronies falling to a mob crackdown in fresh months.

Maniac mobster Matteo Messina Denaro – an actual lifestyles Tony Montana-like determine – is one among Italy’s maximum sought after criminals and lengthy seemed the Sicilian Mafia’s “boss of bosses”.

Italian police by way of AP

Rex Features

ANSA/EPA

The ruthless medication supremo, 58, went into hiding after the Sicilian mafia’s bombing marketing campaign in the early 1990s – killing magistrates and bystanders in Sicily, Rome and Florence.

The trial of a billionaire windfarmer final yr shone the mild again on the mob boss – nicknamed Diabolik – who was once jailed for assisting an enormous community of tycoons bankrolling Denaro.

Denaro – stated to had been concerned with the homicide of a kid strangled to dying and dissolved in acid – is sought after via police for over 50 murders, and chillingly as soon as boasted: “I’ve filled a cemetery all by myself.”

Palermo Justice of the Peace Teresa Principato – who as soon as led the hunt for Denaro – described him as “greedy and ruthless”.

She stated: “Matteo Messina Denaro is specific as a result of he represents each the outdated and new mafia.

“Like the outdated mafiosi, he sees the mafia as a awesome state, involving a choose few who’re worthy of the honour.

“He lets in in simplest those that are with reference to him. But he’s additionally trendy. Messina Denaro isn’t dwelling in the nation consuming chicory. His is a golden way of life.

“He is a greedy, ruthless, money-maker who will get involved in any business that makes a profit – and his methods work.”

He is a grasping, ruthless, money-maker who gets serious about any trade that makes a benefit – and his strategies paintings

Palermo Justice of the Peace Teresa Principato

And in fresh months a number of of the serial womansing drug kingpin’s shut buddies had been tracked down and arrested – waiting for trial accused on fees of working a significant drug ring on his behalf.

Three of his top profile suspected cronies have been amongst dozens of his community arrested.

Over 100 specialist officials have been serious about the raids and one among the suspects is Antonio Messina – a drug dealing Freemason ex-lawyer and crony of the Mafia don.

Specialist officials in Palermo performed the national operation in November that ended in the arrests and integrated seek operations during which 100 police and tax cops have been deployed.

But despite the ones with reference to him falling foul of the legislation, Denaro’s sharp mind and large community of contacts has allowed him to duck elite legislation enforcement brokers for 3 a long time.

‘THEY WILL NEVER STOP ME’

A veteran anti-mafia investigator stated: “Do you wish to have to grasp what best possible sums up Matteo Messina Denaro?

“It is the letter he wrote to a fellow godfather the place he talks about the police and claims ‘These demented Torquemadas won’t ever forestall me.’

“The point is, the man believes he is in the right. He believes he is not a criminal.”

Denaro has by hook or by crook refrained from a frenzied manhunt – as soon as becoming a member of El Chapo and the successor to Osama Bin Laden in the listing of the global’s 10 maximum sought after fugitives.

In 1993, after executing rival boss Vincenzo Milazzo, he became his consideration to Milazzo’s pregnant female friend and strangled her to dying.

Alamy

.

He could also be believed to be serious about the abduction and homicide of 11-year-old Giuseppe di Matteo.

Denaro kidnapped him and held him captive for 2 years in a bid to forestall his father attesting in opposition to the mafia.

The helpless kid was once ultimately choked to dying and disposed of in an acid bathtub.

The fresh arrests don’t seem to be the first time he has suffered shut allies being arrested.

In 2014, police officers rounded up 30 associates and members of the family, allegedly a part of his close-knit internal circle.

They have been accused of investment and managing the complicated chain of “postmen” used to smuggle notes to and from his hideouts.

The prize catch was once his sister, Patrizia Messina Denaro, 43, accused of working the effort to channel extorted money to gas her brother’s lifestyles on the run.

But despite the legislation catching up with such a lot of with reference to him, he still stays a fugitive and his affect has no longer dipped.

To perceive Matteo, you will have to meet his sister. She is competitive, made up our minds and glad to make use of her surname to scare extortion sufferers.

Mafia investigator

Another investigator stated: “To perceive Matteo, you will have to meet his sister.

“She is competitive, made up our minds and glad to make use of her surname to scare extortion sufferers.

“It was her first arrest, and although she didn’t say much, she was defiant and communicated with her eyes, which is a Sicilian thing.”

A infamous womaniser, Denaro is assumed to had a hareem of fanatics and left a string of illegitimate youngsters at the back of.

So how has he slipped via the web for goodbye – all the whilst controlling a global felony syndicate price £115million?

When a sour warfare erupted between the Cosa Nostra and state over stricter jail laws for convicted gangsters, Denaro emerged as one among its deadliest frontline infantrymen.

AP:Associated Press

Corbis

He is claimed to have stored tabs on Giovanni Falcone, a famously anti-mafia pass judgement on who was once assassinated in 1992.

Alongside brutal hitman Giovanni Brusca – who boasted of single-handedly committing as much as 200 murders – he helped to hold out a horrific bombing marketing campaign throughout Florence, Milan and Rome.

Ten have been killed and 93 injured all the way through the assaults on a few of Italy’s maximum ancient monuments – and Denaro was once pressured into hiding.

Denaro was once no longer hindered via his wish to stay in hiding and actually grew from energy to energy, forcefully construction his empire.

Denaro – despite frequently being described as the “last Mohican of the old mafia” – is understood for his talent to convey the syndicate into the modern-day.

‘THE LAST MOHICAN OF OLD MAFIA’

Uniting the traditionally scattered clans round the town of Trapiani, he established recent connections with Columbia’s rampant cocaine cartels.

He additionally envisioned himself as a people hero to the town’s citizens as trade boomed.

Francesco Garofalo, a member of anti-mafia crew Libera, stated: “What you listen all the time on the town, and on blogs, is how the mafia provides paintings and the executive takes it away.

“There are people here who would like to see Messina Denaro appointed mayor.”

The very smart maniac have shyed away from telephones or the Internet and as an alternative communicated mainly via handwritten notes referred to as “pizzini”.

Two of the mob’s maximum senior bosses then died – paving the approach for Denaro to step in.

Denaro then proceeded to construct his infamous felony identify via a chain of ever-more excessive murders and atrocities.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS

HORROR DEATH

Rugby celebrity 'kills three children via atmosphere automobile alight then leapt into flames himself' STABBED AND SKINNED

Outrage as Mexican newspapers post percent of girl's 'skinned' frame virus fears

More than 5,200 examined for coronavirus in the UK with 9 circumstances showed RAPE BOMBSHELL

Pregnant lady, 14, raped via youngster says boy, 10, can be child’s actual dad ‘I’M A PEDO’

Instagram style who ‘groomed’ boy, 13, with bare pics ‘exposed as escort’

AIR SCARE

Ryanair passengers vomit and scream as flight hits turbulence all the way through Storm Dennis YEARS OF TORTURE

Girl, 8, dies after being raped 'via 16 males together with her relations' BRUTAL ATTACK

Baby lady dies being 'raped via her 30-year-old cousin' at an Indian wedding ceremony YOU'RE KNICKERED

High-society sed­uc­t­ress 'Ascot Charlie' nicked for 'fleecing wealthy exes'





Hot on Denaro’s tail is an elite group of Mafia hunters known as the Catturandi, who’ve snared a few of Italy’s largest crime bosses.

In 2017, the web tightened as 200 officials searched caverns and bunkers round Castelvetrano – believing he was once dwelling a Bin Laden-esque fugitive way of life under floor.

Yet with each manhunt, he stays a ghost.

Reuters

ANSA

Rex Features













Source link