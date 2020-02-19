How Do You Defend ‘Bernie Bros?’

“I’m really glad that you decided to come and talk to us,” Meghan McCain stated when it used to be her flip to query Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on The View Wednesday morning. “I feel like you’re the boogie woman of the right and I’m the bogey-woman of the left so it’s interesting to be talking to you.”

After explaining that as a conservative she believes “big government is very, very dangerous,” McCain admitted that very similar to how Fox News perspectives the senator, she does imagine Bernie Sanders’ “complete paradigm shift of the American system” is “like the apocalypse.”

Ocasio-Cortez has her personal number one and re-election marketing campaign to run q4, however she used to be essentially there on The View representing Sanders, who she recommended final fall to nice fanfare, most likely serving to push him into the frontrunner standing he now enjoys.

With that during thoughts, McCain and the remainder of her co-hosts pressed Ocasio-Cortez to reply to for all sides of his marketing campaign, from how he’s going to pay for his giant proposals to what must be achieved concerning the “Bernie bros” on Twitter.

On the previous factor, Ocasio-Cortez used to be desperate to protect Sanders’ plan to spend $2.2 trillion over 10 years to make public faculties and universities tuition-free. “It’s funny because progressive policies are always talked about in 10-year price tags, conservative policies are always talked about in one-year price tags,” she stated, noting that the army price range has higher about $100 billion since President Trump took place of work.

“We don’t ask how he pays for that,” she added. “When we talk about big government, we don’t talk about big government interjecting themselves into the bodies of women and gender-nonconforming people for anti-choice policies. So I’m happy to talk about the reduction of government’s role in places that I think are harmful.”

After Ocasio-Cortez defined the more than a few company and Wall Street tax will increase that may pay for Sanders’ formidable plans, McCain moved directly to a subject on which she was hoping they may to find extra “middle ground.”

“I want to talk about the Bernie bros,” McCain stated. “The one thing that connects women on the left and women on the right, I have found at least a lot of guest co-hosts, a lot of guests that have come on over the three years I’ve been here, is the abuse that we have all been subjected to by the Bernie bros.”

“It is by far, of anything I’ve ever seen in my life, the most violent, most misogynistic, the most sexist, the most harmful, my mother has cried over doctored photos that Bernie brothers have sent me,” she persevered. “He has a real problem and I don’t think he’s doing enough to tamper it down.”

As an “extremely powerful woman,” McCain requested Ocasio-Cortez, “How do you feel that he’s attached to this deeply misogynistic—and I would go so far as to say violent—sector of people?”

This query perceived to make Ocasio-Cortez extra visibly uncomfortable than those about Sanders’ insurance policies. She spoke back that, as a complete, “internet culture can often be very toxic” and famous that girls of colour are steadily the largest objectives. “I think that to a certain extent we have to always reject hate, reject vitriol, and denounce that kind of behavior,” she stated, sooner than including that “anonymous” actors on-line are “difficult to control.”

“Do you think he’s done enough to try and stop it?” McCain requested.

“I think he works very hard,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, pointing to “messaging emails” from the marketing campaign as proof and turning the problem round on ICE and CBP officials who centered her in a personal Facebook team.

But a minimum of one different host of The View used to be unconvinced. “He’s got to do more,” Whoopi Goldberg stated. “He’s got to stand up and say it every day if he needs to, stop this, we’re not accepting it.”