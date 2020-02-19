How a ’90s cult rock band flourishes despite industry odds





Guided through Voices broke out all the way through the 1990s grunge increase. In 2020, their mainstream friends, like Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, and Pearl Jam, excursion in luxurious buses and headline Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, GBV devour tepid pizza in midsize golf equipment’ tatty greenrooms and cram their tools, their merch, and themselves into a apartment van.

The silver lining? Self-signed and commanding a religious fan base, the band enjoys inventive autonomy nearly unheard-of for a main rock band.

“I can do whatever I want,” their 62-year-old singer, songwriter, and handiest authentic member, Robert Pollard, tells Fortune. “I have no obligations other than making records and playing shows. And these are obligations only to myself as an artist.”

Guided By Voices at First Avenue on Dec. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. Tony Nelson

Since their remaining charting album, in 2002, Guided through Voices has taken a loss as streaming overtakes gross sales, supervisor David Newgarden says. But Pollard and his present lineup—lead guitarist Doug Gillard, rhythm guitarist Bobby Bare Jr., bassist Mark Shue, and drummer Kevin March—keep afloat as a result of they by no means forestall swimming. A standard album promotion cycle lasts 3 years; GBV launched 3 albums in 2019 on my own.

Their 30th—and Pollard’s 106th altogether—Surrender Your Poppy Field shall be launched Feb. 20. (In 2019 they launched Zeppelin Over China, Warp and Woof, and Sweating the Plague.)

“We’re actively working and promoting GBV 12 months per year, every year,” Newgarden tells Fortune. “It’s a constant flow.”

Between album releases, they play three-hour presentations, most commonly in U.S. golf equipment, whilst selling an annual fan amassing, beer partnerships, and a magazine sequence of Pollard’s collages.

Whether thru aspect hustles or sheer productiveness, Guided through Voices have carved a extra doable trail to rock stardom thru inventive integrity and industry savvy.

“These days, we work twice as hard to make half as much money,” Newgarden says, however Guided through Voices make it paintings.

The band in London, July 1999. David Tonge—Getty Images

Recording one after the other

Guided through Voices made their 1990s classics in garages and basements, however their present lineup is unfold throughout 4 states, they usually document whilst greater than 600 miles aside. Pollard makes a demo, the band participants be told it personally, then they rehearse and document at Serious Business Music within the Dumbo community of Brooklyn. Pollard ceaselessly tracks his vocals at Stillwater Lodge, an tournament apartment and Airbnb area in Dayton.

“I used to have to learn the songs on guitar and teach them to my band. I don’t have to anymore,” Pollard says.

“We all typically work on rehearsing and learning the songs individually at first,” Shue tells Fortune.

This faraway method is made conceivable through Travis Harrison, GBV’s engineer and manufacturer who runs Serious Business. “Bob’s writing sometimes happens almost spontaneously,” he tells Fortune. “I focus on keeping the flow of the process intact.”

“Everything is running smoothly, especially in the recording department,” Pollard says. “I’d like very much not to screw that up.”

After an album is written, recorded, blended, and mastered, it’s launched at the band’s in-house label.

Signing to GBV Inc.

Guided through Voices first took a stab at growing their very own label in 1992, once they launched Propeller on a run of 500 information with personally homespun art work. Lacking a label on the time, Pollard dreamed up his personal—Rockathon, referenced within the Propeller ballad “Weedking.”

Propeller used to be supposed as their remaining earlier than Pollard—then an basic faculty instructor—prioritized his day activity for just right. Instead, it broke Guided through Voices into indie stardom, main them to signal to Scat Records for 1994’s Bee Thousand. (After Matador Records signed GBV and complex them nearly $100,000, they recorded 1995’s Alien Lanes for $10.)

In 1996, Pollard and early life buddy Pete Jamison rebooted Rockathon to liberate GBV odds and ends one after the other from Matador. Today, it’s run through Matt Davis and Mike “Heed” Lipps as GBV Inc.’s monetary and operational wing. They send about 5,000 applications a month on stolen weeknights and weekends.

“We all have 8-to-5 jobs,” Davis tells Fortune,” [so] Rockathon ‘day-to-day’ doesn’t exist.”

“It’s a labor of love that we’re honored to do,” Lipps tells Fortune.

Davis and Lipps coordinate with the band’s distribution spouse, Revolver, document urgent vegetation, and the printing corporate for EAT, Pollard’s ongoing magazine of his collages.

Two samples of Pollard’s collages: “Big Side Effects” (left) and “Go Back for More Legitimate Risks” (proper). Courtesy of robertpollardart.com

Selling artwork

Rockathon’s artwork division is administered through Joe Patterson and Pollard’s spouse, Sarah Zade-Pollard. When it comes time to create a GBV album structure, Pollard, a prolific collagist, ceaselessly meets Patterson at Wings, a Dayton sports activities bar, with new works on the able.

“Some of [them] can fit in the palm of your hand, and others are as big as a poster,” Patterson tells Fortune.

Aside from album artwork, Pollard sells authentic works on RobertPollardArtwork.com, a web-based gallery run through Zade-Pollard. “Most mornings are spent processing orders,” she tells Fortune. “He’ll often ask me my opinion on colors or a particular image’s placement within a piece.”

Zade-Pollard additionally prepares certificate of authenticity, corresponds with consumers, and units up artwork showings at galleries just like the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination in Pittsburgh.

It’s by no means all mundane admin paintings, regardless that: Guided through Voices are a hard-partying band, and that figures into their industry as neatly.

Buckets classified “Piss” and “Puke” sit down onstage as Guided through Voices carried out what used to be billed as their “final show” on Dec. 30, 2004, on the Metro in Chicago. Matt Carmichael—Getty Images

Throwing a fan conference

Almost annually, Lipps throws Heedfest, a rambunctious bash in Dayton for the GBV trustworthy. There are handiest two regulations, as in step with the web page: “1) Love Bob. 2) No Assholes.”

Heedfest started as a low-key barbeque and kickback in 2007 earlier than ballooning into a three-day birthday party. In 2019—which, Lipps says, used to be their maximum a hit yr to this point—they introduced all-you-can-drink Miller Lite and canopy bands with names like Giant Bug Village and the Textbook Committee, in addition to a efficiency from GBV themselves.

“Where else can you meet your rock heroes, talk to them, and share a few beers?” Lipps asks.

Guided through Voices’ songbook is filled with boozy anthems like “Drinker’s Peace” and “How’s My Drinking?” and Pollard’s onstage bit—mic in a single hand, beer (after beer) within the different—has resulted in branding alternatives.

Partnering with breweries

In 2014, Dogfish Head introduced “BEER Thousand,” an imperial lager, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Bee Thousand. Its founder, Sam Calagione, is a GBV fan who listened to the band whilst drawing up plans for the corporate.

“DIY is in the blood of Dogfish Head,” Calagione stated in a promotional video, “and DIY is definitely in the blood of GBV.”

More GBV brews have adopted: In 2017, Foam Brewers launched Guided through Voices IPA, and in 2019, Branch and Bone Artisan Ales launched Hold on Hops lager. The band additionally headlines craft beer occasions like OctFest in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

“No band sells as much beer per customer,” Newgarden says of GBV’s reside display. And on the morning time of the last decade, he says, they carried out their longest one ever—through some distance.

The indie rockers Guided through Voices performed a 100-song, just about five-hour set to a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom on New Year’s Eve 2019. MIchael Nigro

Performing 100 songs in a row

Last New Year’s Eve, Guided through Voices performed a staggering 100 songs with out a wreck at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom. Despite the display’s period (four hours and 20 mins) and the bodily exertion required to fulfill it, the band pulled it off.

“I don’t know if it could’ve gone any better,” Gillard tells Fortune.

“Most bands don’t come close to having 100 songs in their career,” Harrison says.

At $100-per-ticket admission in a sold-out 600-capacity room, plus gross sales of T-shirts, information, and CDs, and a poster of the setlist, the New Year’s blowout used to be arguably a money spice up. It is helping that the band’s rider and overhead are negligible.

“All we need is beer, a bottle of tequila, a bloody Mary bar, a deli tray, and two large pizzas after a show,” Pollard says. “We’re easy.”

Aside from drumming for hours on finish, March drives the van, units up merch, collects cost from the venue, assessments into accommodations, and helps to keep morale top general.

“[I] make sure Bob gets to the venue when he would like to be there,” he tells Fortune. “Tour managing is kind of second nature to me.”

Pollard on the Reading Festival in 2002, left, and in Las Vegas in 2010, proper. Hayley Madden—Redferns/Getty Images; Denise Truscello—Getty Images

‘Don’t forestall now’

Post Surrender Your Poppy Field, Guided through Voices have two extra 2020 albums within the can.

And because the band rides the excitement of the 100-song set, Newgarden targets to stay their final analysis “thrifty and efficient” whilst being receptive to unconventional promotion concepts.

“We are excited about what we are doing,” Harrison says. “We all love each other.”

Pollard has the same opinion: “It’s got good energy.”

At the 100-song blowout, Guided through Voices pulled out one of the deep cuts: 2014’s “The Littlest League Possible,” a tune staking Pollard’s declare on his modest kingdom, which used to be left off setlists for 5 years however introduced again on the L.A. membership.

“To be the biggest fish in the smallest pond,” he sang to disciples within the pit, “on the littlest island where I shall reside.”

