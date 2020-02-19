Hollywood studio plans to build film complex in Reading

Image copyright

Plans to expand the “largest purpose-built film studio” in the United Kingdom were put ahead in Reading.

US corporate Blackhall Studios and the University of Reading need to build the brand new £150m studios at Thames Valley Science Park.

Blackhall mentioned the transfer would “bring major Hollywood film productions to the UK” and create up to 3,000 jobs.

The corporate has produced films equivalent to Venom, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Jumanji: The Next Level.

The corporate mentioned £500m a yr could be invested in the complex, which might produce kind of 5 to seven films a yr and create 1,500 jobs on-site.

Ryan Millsap, chairman of Blackhall, which has a studio complex in Atlanta, Georgia, mentioned he used to be “excited to be establishing a base in the UK”.

He mentioned the plans have been made after the corporate’s US-based shoppers Disney, Universal and Sony have been “all asking us to expand into the UK to meet their desire to create productions here”.

“We hope that the site at Thames Valley Science Park will be the start of a series of investments in the UK which will see investment in jobs, training and the creative arts across a range of disciplines,” he added.

The corporate mentioned the plans could be submitted to Wokingham Borough Council this yr, with a view to opening the brand new facility in 2022.

The University of Reading, which owns Thames Valley Science Park, mentioned the studio would “not only benefit the economy, but also its students, the local community and the environment”.