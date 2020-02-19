He ‘Called Me About This!’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh stated that President Donald Trump referred to as him as he confronted backlash final week over his feedback about former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality, and steered him to “never apologize.”

During a phase on his syndicated display final week, Limbaugh informed his target audience that Buttigieg had little probability of securing the Democratic presidential nomination as a result of “America is still not ready to elect a gay guy.”

“Then they’re sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh stated. “And they’re saying, ‘Okay. How’s that going to look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump? What’s gonna happen there?'”

As Limbaugh confronted intense backlash over his remarks, with some critics calling his feedback “homophobic,” the host on Monday printed that Trump referred to as him to inform him to not factor a public apology. “Hell, the president even called me about this!” Limbaugh stated on his display. “He said, ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize. Don’t ever apologize.'”

Radio communicate display host and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaks at “An Evening With Rush Limbaugh” tournament May 3, 2007 in Novi, Michigan.

Bill Pugliano/Getty

“I had no idea this thing had even bubbled up,” he added, in connection with the grievance. “You know, I’m up doing the medical thing that I have to do here, and I wasn’t even aware of this.” Limbaugh printed he were identified with complex lung most cancers previous this month.

Limbaugh went on to say that his feedback enraged other people as a result of some “low-information voters” nonetheless have no idea about Buttigieg’s sexuality. “I think they think that there’s a lot of people that don’t know he’s gay and that I sort of dropped the dime on it and let people who otherwise didn’t know that Mayor Pete is gay,” he stated. “I think that’s what they’re really mad about, that I even mentioned it.”

Newsweek reached out to The White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Buttigieg answered to Limbaugh’s feedback on Sunday, telling CNN’s State of the Union that he is now not going to hear the conservative’s lecture on “family values.”

“I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband. We usually just go for the hug. But I love him very much and I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh,” Buttigieg informed host Dana Bash.

Limbaugh’s remarks final week got here simply 8 days after Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom right through his cope with at this 12 months’s State of the Union.