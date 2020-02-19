The manager of a Victorian candy shop in Guernsey has stepped down following a dispute over efforts to place barcodes at the shop’s wares.

Elizabeth Lihou, who controlled the Victorian Shop and Parlour for 11 years, described the National Trust of Guernsey’s (NT) determination as “so wrong”.

Mrs Lihou stated it was once a disgrace to modernise the “beautiful” shop, which was once “kept right through the war”.

“For [the items] to become barcoded, I couldn’t do it,” she added.

The NT stated the vacationer appeal in St Peter Port can be closed for “some months” with a purpose to behavior a “complete refurbishment”.

The consider stated the industry may well be reopened in the summertime however the paintings will not be completed till the tip of 2020.

‘How Guernsey was once’

Mrs Lihou, who described herself because the shop’s “manageress”, stated her function for greater than a decade had coated the whole thing from “clearing the shop in the morning to doing the banking at the end of the week”.

“I wouldn’t be leaving except for the fact [the NT] have decided they wanted to have everything barcoded,” she stated.

“I think in a Victorian shop that is so wrong.”

Mrs Lihou stated everybody she had given the scoop to, together with guests and the shop’s volunteers, “felt the same”.

“This is one of the few old places in town where [visitors] can see how Guernsey was,” she added.

President of the National Trust Tony Spruce stated the verdict to modernise its operation would no longer be noticeable.

Mr Spruce stated the consider sought after to stay the “ethos” of the shop intact and he was once “disappointed” via Mrs Lihou’s determination to step down.

“The simple fact is we do need to control our stock, to know what we’re selling and what we’re banking,” he added.